Infinity Entertainment Group Expansion Plans and Additions to Board of Directors

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Entertainment Group Limited (the "Company"), headquartered in Hong Kong, is HK's fastest growing entertainment and F&B group of companies.

To date and in a span of less than a year, the Company has started during the COVID period, a private champagne lounge, a premium Omakase restaurant, an international sports bar and one of HK's largest nightclub and entertainment venues spanning approximately 10,000 sqft, all in the heart of Central, Hong Kong. The Company continues its search for potential opportunities and expects to launch up to six (6) outlets in 2022.

In addition to its rapid (but measured) expansion plans, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Philip Lee ("Mr Lee") and Mr Dixon Chin ("Mr Chin") as non-executive directors of the Company.

Mr Philip Lee

Mr Lee is a seasoned entrepreneur and is acclaimed for his experience in the nightlife and business industry spanning over 20 years. His experience ranges from owning and operating one of HK's most successful nightclubs to being a successful investor in the industries of digitisation and technology. Mr Lee is also managing director of an accomplished recruitment agency specilaising in executive-level hires in finance and information technology.

In addition to his above experience, Mr Lee is a cornerstone partner in another F&B partnership operating highly successful ventures in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and currently owns and operates a popular tiki bar in Central, Hong Kong. Mr Lee also has extensive connections and networks within Hong Kong's entertainment industry and the affluent of society.

Mr Dixon Chin

Mr Chin has occupied top-level management positions in companies in the private equity and mining industries including as President (APAC) in African Minerals Limited, spearheading multiple regional projects. Mr Chin is also currently the exclusive regional consultant for the Greater China region for Sirius Minerals Plc (LON: SXX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American Crop Nutrients (LON: AAL), both companies of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Chin is also Founder and Managing Director of Aithon Corporation, a commodity trading and consultancy firm specialising in mining advisory and consultancy services, venture capital investments, and corporate finance. Mr Chin's experience and business networks span the breadth of Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Greater China region with direct access to the highest levels of government and private funding. In addition to his remarkable achievements and extensive global experience, Mr Chis has also had experience in the entertainment industry as majority shareholder in a members-only private club in HK. Mr Chin is also a mainstay figure in HK's high society scene.

Jonathan Cheng, Group CEO of IEG, said, "We are very excited to have Mr Lee and Mr Chin to come onboard at IEG. Together with their acumen, networks and local know-how, the Company will no doubt grow from strength to strength as we continue on our exciting path towards the objective of a public offering in the next 24-36 months."