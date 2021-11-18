Infinix Smashes Sales Targets In Southeast Asia 11.11

Infinix AIOT Business Continues to Gain Momentum in E-commerce Sector

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 November 2021 – Infinix , a leading smartphone brand operating in over 40 countries worldwide has exceeded sales targets in Southeast Asia (SEA) and had its best 11.11 sale to date. During the 11.11 sale, Infinix reached the top 5 on famous e-commerce platforms in SEA, including JD Central, Akulaku, Shopee and Lazada. The sales number of Infinix INbook X1 ranked the first in the Computer Category of JD Central in Thailand.

"We're extremely happy with the performance we've achieved as a company during the 11.11 sale, especially the performance in Thailand market and the great success of our AIoT products. We've been working tirelessly with our partners to produce fantastic products with excellent customer service through our e-commerce channels. We've overcome many issues including supply chain, logistics and restrictions and we've done our absolute best to overcome them to continue to supply the best possible smart device experience Infinix can offer. Infinix is on a mission to improve and empower today's youth in SEA markets with powerful mobile devices at attainable price points. In the following 12.12 and Christmas shopping festivals, Infinix will continue to bring more categories of smart devices to users. " Farrah Huang, Infinix SEA Chief Marketing Officer.

Infinix has been focusing on developing its portfolio of smart devices in Southeast Asia using a comprehensive marketing strategy designed to leverage current e-commerce trends. Staying at home has been one of those trends and Infinix has created headline products like the NOTE 11, ZERO X Pro and INBook X1 which give people a powerful & attainable device to work, play and create from while staying at home. Going forward, Infinix will continue to work with the leading e-commerce platforms to get Infinix products in the hands of customers while providing the best possible customer service.

Infinix deeply values and appreciates its customers in Southeast Asia and will continue to develop the best possible products for the SEA market including smartphones, AIoT products, PCs, Tablets and more, such as the INBook X1, partnered with Intel & Microsoft, which had a great performance in this 11.11 and is expected to continue to perform outstandingly in the SEA region. Stay tuned to Infinix's social media channels for future updates.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/





About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/





