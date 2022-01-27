INFLUENCIO Announces Football Players Entering into its INFLUENCE Ecosystem

The Influencio project has started announcing the onboarding of professional football players into its Influence ecosystem. The project aims to increase its influencer- fan interaction through its platform.

—

Influencio, is the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing and global amplification platform with interactive NFTs, GameFi and SocialFi in the immersive Metaverse landscape, developed by Gravitas International Associates, a subsidiary company of Technicorum Holdings, today announces football players entering into Influencio's ecosystem.

The Sports and Entertainment industry has attracted millions of fans and followers worldwide. Football players and Influencers are now discovering their value on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube. Players now leverage social media platforms to better position themselves with sponsors and clubs, thus providing quality content to get better engagements with their followers.

Commenting on the recent onboarding of the football players, Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Influencio said, "The industry often holds up millions of fans from an Influencer's Facebook and Instagram account, but the reality is, they are not his fans. They are Facebook's or Instagram's fans." Daniel also added, "Platforms are reaping high profits from the advertisement directly from the influencer's audience and followers, and none of that goes to the influencers himself. More Influencers are now realising that they are driving the engagement, but social media is getting paid from it. Influencio addresses these specific pain points that influencers are facing."

More players are seen getting creative with their media strategies to make followers and brand owners well known for what they can do off the field. The rationale behind their influencers is to use social media effectively through engagement by creating quality content to drive followers up. Better positioning themselves and attracting commercial brand sponsorships and clubs.

The ecosystem encourages content sharing between Influencers and users across the multi-channel social media network by providing attractive rewards to the Influencers and their followers. The rewards constitute Influencio's native currency called the INFLUENCE tokens and ACTS tokens. These tokens are the main currencies of exchange for all activities on the platform. Influencio ecosystem has an integrated built-in wallet that allows users to issue, send, receive and store cryptocurrencies.

INFLUENCE Tokens has a total token supply of 606,006,666 of which 10% has been allocated to Influencers onboarding with the platform, and some go towards the project team, advisors, and marketing promotion, as well as liquidity and farming pools for its GameFi and SocialFi elements, some to the DAO and governance structure, as well as some for development and reserves.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio’s new cryptocurrencies (BEP20 tokens) are designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, Nordic countries, and Asia. It will soon have a fully global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs, with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects, and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

