INFLUENCIO, Global Decentralised Digital Marketing Agency, welcomes Fati Hakim, COO of Technicorum Holdings to their board of advisors

Technicorum Holding's latest SocialFi (Social Finance) & GameFi (Game Finance) project, targeting the Social Media Influencers market, offers a dual BEP20 token system (called INFLUENCE and ACTS Tokens) to reward influencers for their work.

Technicorum Holdings, a global investment and compliance company, headquartered in Singapore specialising in digital assets, has announced the addition of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Fati Hakim, to the Influencio board of advisors. Influencio, developed by Technicorum Holdings’ subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates, is the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform that develops and executes a scalable digital economy via transparent, targeted and measurable campaigns for social media influencers, with other exciting elements such as GameFi, SocialFi, and its own auction platform that can be used by anyone.

Before joining Influencio’s advisory board, Fati Hakim has been a renowned Blockchain Technology specialist and an expert on cryptocurrencies and their applications. Fati Hakim is a strategic visionary with over 10 years of experience in blockchain technology, strategic planning, operations, and leadership from global multi-national companies and start-up businesses. She has grown her career as a seasoned entrepreneur, working in the cryptocurrency and finance industries and merging conventional business finance and technology into decentralised finance business models. As a recognised authority in decentralised tech applications, Fati identifies new opportunities to leverage the collective distribution model to build decentralised business models while assessing the technical feasibility, demand and growth based on pre-set goals and benchmarks.

According to Daniel Daboczy, Group CEO for Technicorum, "Fati brings decades worth of commercial and DeFi experience to the table. We aim to bring something innovative and fresh for all social media influencers, and we believe her skills will be of great benefit as the project continues to grow."

Influencer marketing is considered one of the most effective marketing strategies of our generation. However, this unique marketing strategy still has unaddressed challenges such as payment issues, method of payments, exchange rates, international payouts, fraudulent social media activities, and tax regulations. In the blockchain space, there are also issues such as a lack of trust and transparency regarding micropayments and cryptocurrencies on social media platforms. The Influencio platform aims to solve these friction points that exist as a hindrance between influencers and brands by bringing them together through social media and blockchain technology!

Commenting on her recent advisory appointment, Fati Hakim said, "I am excited to be a part of this exciting project with such a promising future and lots of possibilities. My goal is to help the future influencers, communities, and brands monetise their influence and to use blockchain technology to seamlessly engage in the digital world as these industries are set for an exponential boost over the next couple of years."

Fati's experience as a multicultural individual brings forth her strengths, providing an essential edge in expansion into new markets. Her vast advisory experience has yielded success in creating new opportunities through the optimisation of new security systems, safeguarding information and data while creating safer transactions through blockchain technology while diversifying portfolios. The immense value that she brings through her expertise and insight is important to provide strategic direction for Influencio and comprehensive solutions to the rapidly changing landscape in digital currency.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio is a new cryptocurrency (a BSC network token) designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in the Nordic countries and parts of Asia. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs, with DeFi, GameFi and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry. For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

