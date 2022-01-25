Influencio, The Upcoming Influencer Token Has Commenced Announcing The Joined Influencers

Technicorums latest SocialFi (Social Finance) & GameFi (Game Finance) project, INFLUENCIO, aims to solve monetisation friction in the fast-growing micro and macro influencer market, while addressing the fast growing need for the global USD193 billion advertiser industry through influencer (and micro-influencer) marketing and amplification.

Influencio is the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform with interactive NFTs, GameFi, and SocialFi in the immersive Metaverse landscape, developed by Gravitas International Associates, a subsidiary company of Technicorum Holdings, today announces the official onboarding of Influencers into its INFLUENCE social ecosystem.

The project is led by European crowdfunding expert Daniel Daboczy and Swedish influencer Danjal Kanani. Influencio has onboarded over 200 global TV personalities and influencers from South America, Europe, The Nordics, North Africa, and Asia.

Influencio’s core target market includes millions of global micro-influencers that have not monetised and deserve amplification. The company has since started its official announcement of the Influencer's name and their followers on social media.

"I am extremely proud of the overwhelming response from the influencer and advertisement community to build the Influencio project into the best possible way to monetise the influencer's engagements with their community. There is a huge need from the advertisement industry to amplify their messaging. Influencer marketing has become the fastest-growing online customer-acquisition method." said Danjal Kanani, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Influencio.

CMO Danjal Kanani leads the project alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy to solve key market challenges using blockchain and dynamic NFTs with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. The Influencio token will be used to streamline payments and processing, content marketing management as well as usage of interaction monitoring features. The project offers FinTech solutions to the industry with its in-platform functions and gamifications.

"It's so frustrating to see how skewed the influencer marketing world has been. Most of those who create content and engage on social media are not monetised. At the same time, the global advertising industry, worth over USD 190 billion today, is wondering how to empower micro-influencers to act as amplifiers. We strongly believe that Influencio is the solution for many of these issues. The project aims to help millions of people to monetise while providing ways to amplify their messaging with our influencer marketing tools for the industry." said Daniel Daboczy, Chief Executive Officer of Influencio.

The social community platform is powered by blockchain technology. Combining individual reputation, corporate branding, and financial elements which allows influencers and brand owners to generate monetary benefits from the social interaction. Both Influencers and brand owners will have streamlined payments processes and a real-time dashboard to monitor activities or engagement between the influencers and followers.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

The Ecosystem encourages content sharing between Influencers and users across the multi-channel social media network by providing attractive rewards to the Influencers and their followers. The rewards constitute Influencio's native currency called the INFLUENCE tokens and ACTS tokens. These tokens are the main currencies of exchange for all activities on the platform. The Influencio ecosystem has a built-in integrated wallet that allows users to issue, send, receive and store cryptocurrencies.

INFLUENCE Tokens has a total token supply of 606,006,666 of which 10% has been allocated to Influencers onboarding with the platform, and some go towards the project team, advisors, and marketing promotion, as well as liquidity and farming pools for its GameFi and SocialFi elements, some to the DAO and governance structure, as well as some for development and reserves.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects, and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

