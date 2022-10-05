infodas receives NITES certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- infodas, leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), announces that its SDoT Security Gateway has officially received the (National IT Evaluation Scheme) NITES certification from the prestigious Cyber Security Agengy of Singapore. This top-tier certification once again ensures that the SDoT Secrity Gateway can be deployed in highly sensitive environments in accordance with national and international standards, with one of the most demanding security evaluations conducted by independent testing laboratories.



Infodas’ NITES Project and Certification team receives the NITES Certification for the SDoT Security Gateway, at NITES headquarters in Singapore.

The SDoT Security Gateway is engineered and produced in Germany in accordance with security design principles by security vetted staff. It meets the most stringent specifications from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), EU and NATO. The Security Gateway has been in use for over 10 years in the toughest and most sensitive environments worldwide, providing secure information exchange between networks with different protection needs. With the SDoT Security Gateway, INFODAS GmbH provides a flexible solution for data exchange between differently classified network domains and has had the general approval of the BSI up to VS-GEHEIM for many years. The SDoT Security Gateway is listed in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (www.ia.nato.int/NIAPC) and, as a Cross Domain Solution, provides solutions for a wide range of network segmentation challenges for public authorities, the military and critical infrastructure companies.

"infodas has many years of experience in the field of information security and digitization of highly sensitive data. The SDoT Security Gateway was independently tested and awarded NITES certification. The accreditation process was possible due to an intensive collaboration between our certification and project teams at the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) from Singapore. This has once again demonstrated our commitment to maintaining the highest security standards and we are delighted that this high-level certification ensures infodas' high standards for product quality and security as well as meeting the requirements of Asian partners and customers," Marc Akkermann, Director Sales at infodas. " As a result, our customers have a high-performing and secure product at their disposal. In doing so, we want to be a constant and reliable factor in information security for our customers. This was just the first step. The next milestone will be the addition of the Singapore Common Criteria Scheme (SCCS) certification to the Common Criteria EAL4+ certification already achieved and listed with the CCRA and the European SOG-IS agreement. Together with our partners, we want to make the digital world a little more secure."

About the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) is a government agency under the Prime Minister's Office, and is managed by the Singapore Government's Ministry of Communications and Information. It provides centralized oversight of national cybersecurity functions and works with leading sectors to protect Singapore's critical information infrastructure (CII), such as the energy and banking sectors. Established on April 1, 2015, the agency also works with various industries and stakeholders to raise cybersecurity awareness and ensure the development of cybersecurity in Singapore.

About infodas

INFODAS GmbH was founded in 1974 and is one of the leading software and consulting companies for information security in Germany. The mid-sized company provides services to companies, public authorities and the military in the conception and implementation of comprehensive approaches to information security and the protection of IT infrastructures. In addition, the company develops high-security products for domain transitions (Cross Domain Solutions) and the protection of critical infrastructures. Several products of infodas' SDoT product family are approved for SECRET as well as EU and NATO SECRET classification. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, the company has offices in Berlin, Bonn, Hamburg and Munich. INFODAS GmbH has been certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as an IT security service provider in the areas of IS auditing, consulting and IS penetration tests UP-Bund and is one of the first system houses to have BSI-certified IT-Grundschutz consultants. It has IT security experts who are allowed to support KRITIS operators with their test procedure expertise in implementation in accordance with Section 8a (1) of the BSI Act (BSIG), as well as BSI auditors who check KRITIS operators to ensure that they have achieved this goal and meet the current legal requirements. Find out more at www.infodas.de

