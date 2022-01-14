HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, stock investing has enjoyed a surge in popularity among Vietnamese investors. To meet the rise in demand, several online investment brokerages were created to cater to the various needs of different groups of investors. As a result, those who are new to the game often find themselves lost in this labyrinth of services.



InfoFx - Reputable Exchange Lookup Tool Debuts Investors

Understanding this problem, the InfoFX team has come to assist Vietnamese investors in making the best decisions possible when choosing a brokerage firm. Let's find out what makes InfoFX such a powerful tool.

Our history

InfoFX was originally a database spreadsheet where crude data of online investment services were kept and updated frequently. At the beginning, the spreadsheet was only shared among a small group of investors, acting as a material for basic investing lessons. However as the group increased in size and the demand for more information swelled, more data was added to the spreadsheet, making it more sophisticated overtime.

Now at the current state, InfoFX is an information hub in which a large amount of data has been aggregated and analysed, to give every investor an accurate picture about the brokerage industry and about almost every firm in that industry.

The data here is collected and processed weekly. The data is collected using our professional network, our smart A.I tools and is verified carefully by our experts before publishing on the website.

Therefore investors can rest assured that what they are reading is accurate and up-to-date.

Our Regional Presence

From a small base in Singapore, InfoFX has built up a strong network across Southeast Asia, serving millions of investors with our resources and in-depth expertise. We have received several awards for our outstanding services and have been chosen by millions of investors as a reliable information hub.

With our vast experiences and professional team, made up of experts from various countries, we are confident in helping Vietnamese investors find the most suitable brokerage firms for their own needs, and help them avoid fraud and costly mistakes.

Our Platform



InfoFX platform

InfoFX platform offers various tools and services to help investors, especially inexperienced ones, navigate among hundreds of options out there in the market. The tools and services are user-friendly, focusing on the needs of the investors. These includes: