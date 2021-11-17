Infor named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for SaaS and Cloud-enabled ERP for Manufacturing in Asia/Pacific 2021

Infor recognized for industry-specific SaaS and cloud-enabled ERP solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that IDC has named Infor a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning 2021 Vendor Assessment report (doc #AP46741021, July 2021). The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that reviews key strategy criteria such as cross-application and functional integration capabilities, regional presence, pricing and deployment models, and customer service management. Vendors were also judged on the breadth of industries they serve, range of services, functionality, innovation capabilities and customer satisfaction[1].

"This IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud ERP answers the question of what vendor capabilities exist in region to support manufacturing organizations as they embark on their Industry 4.0 journey," says Stephanie Krishnan, Associate Vice President IDC Asia/Pacific. "According to our data, ERP investment has been consistently at the top of technology choices for Asia/Pacific manufacturers to meet performance and innovation priorities as well as being essential for supporting sustainability outcomes. Asia/Pacific manufacturers require integration, automation, and connectivity to support these priorities. As such, ERP systems that are cloud-based and embed AI, IoT, and analytics are seeing increased traction. Particularly with recent pressures, manufacturers are seeking those vendors that can support them as they pursue these priorities in their digital transformation journey".

"More than a year of evolving disruptions and changing customer expectations are accelerating companies' appetites to embrace new business partners, new ways of engaging customers, and new operating procedures. Infor's multi-tenant cloud ERP solutions (CloudSuites) empower businesses to thrive amidst constant changes, advancing Industry 4.0 initiatives, helping to centralize decision-making, improve business performance and enhance operational resiliency," said Chema Aramburu, executive vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor. "Infor being recognized as a Leader underscores our position in the market. We understand the nuances of the industry that our customers operate in, and we are proud to provide purpose-built, out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions that will help them address their unique challenges and unlock new, higher-value revenue streams for their business."

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secured and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows – which can help increase productivity and collaboration.

Learn more about Infor industry ERP solutions: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/industry-erp

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position in a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

[1] IDC, "MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning 2021 Vendor Assessment," DOC # AP46741021, July 2021

Related Links :

http://www.infor.com