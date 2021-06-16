Informa Pharma Intelligence Launches Citeline Study Feasibility to Accelerate Clinical Trial Timelines

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, today announced the launch of Citeline Study Feasibility – an AI-driven platform that delivers predictive analytics to improve clinical trial decisions and cycle times. By combining its best-in-class data sets with machine learning capabilities, this solution will enable clinical trial feasibility and analytics teams to simulate feasibility scenarios and maximize enrollment potential for long-term success.



According to recent data, nearly 85% of clinical trials fail to retain enough patients for successful study conduct, and over 90% of clinical trials fail to comply with their predetermined completion dates. Citeline Study Feasibility works to alleviate these disparities by providing operators with predictive insights optimized for clinical trial site allocation and scoring, as well as predicted enrollment duration and overall probability of enrollment success.

“The recent high-profile COVID-19 clinical trials demonstrated truly how important accelerated trial timelines can be to drug development. But too often, potentially lifesaving therapies encounter detrimental roadblocks in the form of incompatible sites and low clinical trial enrollment,” said Nicky Marlin, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Informa Pharma Intelligence. “Citeline Study Feasibility is uniquely positioned to take the manual effort out of the clinical trial planning process and give the industry the tools it needs to lower costs and make informed decisions for each study. At Informa Pharma Intelligence, we’re proud to play a role in improving the clinical trial process, and the launch of this platform is just our latest initiative to further that effort.”

The platform’s highly intelligent machine learning engine allows it to dynamically forecast enrollment predictions at the site, country, and overall trial level so users can plan for optimal trial participation, increase the speed to their first patient in, and reduce the chance of investing in non-performing sites. By generating visual analyses of these scenarios, Citeline Study Feasibility also makes it easy to understand what elements of a trial design are having a positive or negative impact on enrollment durations. Feasibility scenarios can be optimized, compared, and shared among colleagues to collaborate.

“This is another exciting step forward in the use of data and technology to accelerate clinical trial cycle times,” said Ruth Lalor, VP, Data & Applied Analytics, ICON plc. “The Study Feasibility platform will help many CROs cater to the unique recruitment challenges of each study across a variety of therapy areas.”

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com

