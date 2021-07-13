Informatica Launches Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure for Asia Pacific, Bolstering Cloud Momentum in the Region

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has launched its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) the industry's first end-to-end AI-powered cloud platform service available on Microsoft Azure Southeast Asia region for Asia Pacific customers, as part of the company's efforts in doubling down on cloud business growth in the region. This expansion also comes hot on the heels of Informatica and Azure's strong collaboration which saw 109% year-on-year growth in 2020, and Informatica being named both Microsoft's Global Data Analytics Partner of the Year and Microsoft Malaysia's Data Analytics Partner of the Year (2020).

Across Asia, businesses are accelerating digital transformation efforts fueled by the pandemic as cloud innovation becomes the key enabler of business resiliency. In response, Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure will enable customers and partners the flexibility and scalability they require to accelerate swiftly to the cloud, with data at the center of the transformation while allowing for local data residency compliance and data sovereignty in the country.

"As we see the demand for cloud applications accelerate during this unprecedented pandemic, businesses must now face the biggest challenge of managing and governing the volume of highly fragmented data, driven by this shift," said, Rik Tamm-Daniels, Vice President, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. "Customers and partners can now trust the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Microsoft Azure to be part of their cloud-first, cloud-native transformation strategy as they move to unleash the power of data from a trusted cloud environment."

According to IDC's Cloud Pulse 2020 survey for Asia Pacific excluding Japan, an average of 70% dependency rate for new and existing enterprise applications has increased significantly in the recent year as companies in the region move quickly to the cloud to innovate with data.

"It's great to see Informatica and Microsoft partnering to help customers in Asia accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Linus Lai, Vice President for Software and Services Research Group at IDC Asia/Pacific. "With Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud now locally available to Azure Southeast Asia region and wider Asia Pacific markets, this move is going to help by opening up more choices for enterprises as they embark on their cloud data management journey."

"We have been growing our Azure regional footprint across APAC to better support and co-innovate with customers and partners in digital transformation," said Paul Carvouni, General Manager, Solution Sales, Microsoft Asia Pacific. "The expanded partnership Microsoft has with Informatica today is an excellent example of us co-innovating together with our partner ecosystem. We are enabling customers to achieve the business outcomes they desire, accelerating transformation, all with trusted data on the cloud."

The new Intelligent Data Management Cloud region for Asia Pacific markets joins existing Azure region that Informatica offers in Japan and is now available on Azure Marketplace.

Customers and partners can get started quickly and easily with the Informatica Cloud Data Integration free service which offers to process up to 500M rows of data per month at no charge, to fast track data integration, transformation and loading of priority workloads to Azure Data Services for cloud data warehousing, data lakes and analytics use cases.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. For more information, visit us at www.informatica.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/692190/Informatica_Corp_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

https://www.informatica.com/