Information Services Group Report Recognizes Armis as a Leader in OT Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced Information Services Group (ISG) has named Armis a Leader in the '2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services' report, specifically for its OT security solution. Download the full research report here.

The report, which examines the role of service and solution providers across the entire value chain of manufacturing engineering, includes an independent evaluation of the Armis platform. According to the report, "Installing Armis' solution across the enterprise infrastructure provides unified visibility for all assets in its ecosystem. Thus, customers benefit with a single-pane-of glass viewpoint for all IT and OT devices."

Armis has been named a Leader in OT security following in-depth research consisting of interviews with advisors, briefings with analysts, and analysis of market information. ISG deep dives into the Armis platform and looks closely into its capabilities to provide: asset visibility of all managed and unmanaged OT and IT devices, risks and vulnerability assessment, and the intelligence needed to orchestrate remediation.

"We are proud to be recognized for the second year in a row by ISG as a Leader in OT Security", said Nadir Izrael, Co-founder and CTO at Armis. "While OT environments are large and complex, they remain surprisingly vulnerable and extremely difficult to manage. With the ever-increasing IT/OT convergence, and the emergence of next-generation industrial environments converging to Industry 4.0, the need for a new and comprehensive approach to cybersecurity has never been greater. At Armis, we recognize the industry maturity and adapt the innovation of our technology to allow industrial organizations across multiple verticals to understand and resolve threats without impacting critical operations."

This is the second consecutive year that Armis has been classified as a Leader in OT security by this renowned technology research and advisory firm. If you would like to learn more about Armis' leading solution or schedule a demo , please visit www.armis.com .

