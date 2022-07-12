Infortrend Advances the Performance of Database and Virtualization with All-Flash U.2 NVMe SSD Storage

TAIPEI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, introduces U.2 NVMe SSD EonStor DS 4000U all-flash SAN storage solution to boost IOPS and reduce latency for increased I/O operation request responsiveness in performance-demanding SAN applications like database and virtualization.

Oftentimes, database is a mission-critical component performing a function essential for business operations, thus, reliable high-performance storage is needed: It must be protected from potential failures and promptly serve many simultaneous random real-time transactions/inquiries from clients. As for organizations' virtualized environments, storage is required to quickly respond to I/O requests from multiple virtual machines.

EonStor DS high availability SAN storage supports U.2 SSD to deliver 1000K IOPS and 11GB/s throughput (90% performance increase compared to the previous model). With high performance and significantly reduced latency, it is capable to quickly process multiple I/O requests of virtual machines and database data queries.

Importantly, DS guarantees uninterrupted services with complete data protection design: multiple RAID levels prevent data loss due to drive damage, snapshots and remote replication fulfill local and remote data backup, while supercapacitor ensures that data is not lost if the system is powered off. For virtualized environments, EonStor DS was certified as VMware Ready to assist businesses in keeping up with the growing demand for IT resources.

"When it comes to performance-critical SAN applications, enterprises rely heavily on storage devices, and EonStor DS 4000U with U.2 SSD support ensures quick I/O operations for these workloads," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

To help Infortrend's partners increase expertise and achieve profitability, Infortrend has updated its 2022 Reseller Partner Program, where partners receive exclusive advantages such as deal registration with price protection, access to demo machines, and much more.

Learn more about EonStor DS, EonStor DS 4000U and 2022 Reseller Partner Program for SEA Regions

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.