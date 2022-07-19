Infortrend EonStor CS Scale-out NAS Selected by India's Top Media & Entertainment Solution Integrator

TAIPEI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announced their EonStor CS scale-out NAS has been selected by India's top media and entertainment (M&E) solution integrator to complement their broadcast playout system with performance, data protection, and all year round operation.

With over two decades of experience in M&E solution customizations, the Indian M&E system integrator has an A-list of clients that include Netflix, Cisco, Facebook, and with services ranging from TV broadcasting, film production, post-production, etc.

With specific broadcast playout storage needs, the integrator needed the storage solution to support 80 playout channels to couple with broadcast playout software (OASYS, Broadstream solutions). In addition, the list of requirements also included 1 petabyte (PB) of capacity, ease of storage capacity expansion for rapidly growing data, at least 2GB/s throughput to ensure smooth playback, and most importantly, stability and availability to satisfy 24/7 operations.

Infortrend offered three 4U EonStor CS 4060 scale-out NAS storage system with node protection. The three 4U NAS appliances provide 1PB of storage capacity and can further expand the performance and capacity via scale-out and scale-up.

Configured in Erasure code for node protection, it ensures business-critical availability if one of the CS NAS appliances goes down, another will take over within seconds and offer continuous services. Leveraging four SSDs as cache, the storage system can easily meet performance requirements without using a much more expensive all-flash configuration.

"In response to our customer specializing in M&E solution integration, the EonStor CS scale-out NAS is a great choice. It offers Erasure code node protection, plus RAID to protect data in case of drive failures. And best of all, it secures the continuous operation with its high performance," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.