Infortrend Introduces EonStor CS Auto-tiering to Optimize Storage Efficiency for Large-Scale HPC

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider announces the auto-tiering function for their EonStor CS scale-out NAS. The feature optimizes read/ write performances and utilizes storage capacity for mass data analytics such as in large-scale high-performance computing (HPC).

HPC has been widely used for industry innovations and academic research such as finding the oil drilling locations, weather, and genetic analysis. It paves the way for scientists to analyze complex data in less time over traditional computing. One of the key requirements of HPC storage is extremely high throughput for random and sequential read/ write speeds. This can dramatically speed up the analysis process and help organizations gain a competitive edge.

The perfect solution to HPC storage is EonStor CS scale-out NAS. CS delivers up to 4.1GB/s throughput per node and the performance can be increased linearly by adding more nodes, and at the same time, the storage capacity also. In addition, it supports auto-tiering to utilize the high-performance of SSDs and the massive capacity of HDDs. The system will automatically allocate the processing "hot data" onto high-performance SSDs to meet the mass data read/ write requirements of HPC analytics. Once the data have been finalized, they are identified as "cold data" and will be moved to HDDs for archiving purposes.

To build a more cost-effective solution, organizations can combine EonStor CS 4014U (supporting 2.5" U.2 NVMe SSDs) with HDD-based expansion enclosures. In this way, organizations get a high-performance PB-level storage system that offers storage efficiency while minimizing costs and satisfying the mass data analytic I/O requirement of HPCs.

"EonStor CS supports the auto-tiering that allows organizations to enjoy both high performance and capacity, which means increasing storage efficiency and lowering TCO," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

