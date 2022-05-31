Infortrend Powers Up Scale-Out Unified Storage EonStor GS U.2 to Provide Higher Expandability and Faster Data I/O Solution

TAIPEI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has optimized EonStor GS U.2 — an enterprise scale-out unified storage solution featuring U.2 NVMe SSD. It supports both block and file-level scale-out expandability to increase capacity and performance as storage needs grow.

EonStor GS (GS) unified SAN/NAS storage is designed for various enterprise applications, e.g., database, virtualization, media post-production, and file sharing. It offers optimal capacity and performance in several ways. Initial deployment can start with one GS and, when needed, users add new GS to form a cluster with up to 4 appliances via scale-out. To enhance data processing with high IOPS and low latency, GS supports the mainstream ultra-speed U.2 SSD and upgrades performance up to 1000K IOPS and 22GB/s per appliance.

GS provides a single namespace for Windows, Linux, or macOS user access via CIFS and NFS protocols. IT management can be further simplified with auto-balancing, which helps ensure that data is stored evenly on each GS in a cluster. For better cost-effectiveness, IT staff can expand all-flash U.2 GS with HDD JBOD, and let the auto-tiering feature migrate 'hot' and 'cold' data between high-performance SSD and budget-friendly HDD.

"For forward-looking enterprises seeking a competitive and cost-saving solution, we updated GS unified storage with support of scale-out expandability and U.2 SSD. Users can connect several GS into a cluster with optimized load balancing, increased I/Os, and tight data protection," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

To help Infortrend's partners increase expertise and achieve profitability, Infortrend has updated its 2022 Reseller Partner Program, where partners receive exclusive advantages such as deal registration with price protection, access to demo machines, and much more.

Learn more about EonStor GS and 2022 Reseller Partner Program for SEA Regions

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.