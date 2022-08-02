Infortrend Scale-out NAS Selected by India's Top Media & Entertainment Solution Integrator

TAIPEI, Aug, 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announced their EonStor CS scale-out NAS has been selected by India's top media and entertainment (M&E) solution integrator to complement their broadcast playout system with performance, data protection, and all year round operation.

With over two decades of experience in M&E solution customizations, the Indian M&E integrator has an A-list of clients including Netflix, Cisco, Facebook, and with services ranging from TV broadcasting, post-production, etc.

With specific broadcast playout storage needs, the integrator needed the storage solution to support 80 playout channels to couple with broadcast playout software (OASYS, Broadstream solutions). In addition, the list of requirements included 1 petabyte of capacity, ease of storage capacity expansion for rapidly growing data, at least 2GB/s throughput to ensure smooth playback, and most importantly, availability to satisfy 24/7 operations.

Infortrend offered three EonStor CS 4060 scale-out NAS storage system with node protection. The three NAS appliances provide 1PB of capacity and can further expand the performance and capacity via scale-out and scale-up.

Configured in Erasure code for node protection, it ensures business-critical availability if one of the CS NAS appliances goes down, another will take over within seconds and offer continuous services. Leveraging four SSDs as cache, the storage system can easily meet performance requirements without using an expensive all-flash configuration.

"EonStor CS offers node protection, plus RAID to protect data in case of drive failures. Best of all, it secures the continuous operation with high performance," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

To help Infortrend's partners increase expertise and achieve profitability, Infortrend has updated its 2022 Reseller Partner Program, where partners receive exclusive advantages such as deal registration with price protection, and more.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.