Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize Delivery Models Across Mine Sites

DENVER and BENGALURU, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced a five-year extension to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT), the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites. Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont.

As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering. Infosys BPM will leverage DigiTran, a solution applying advanced techniques like knowledge management, simulation, and best-in-class processes. DigiTran enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes.

Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM's strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost savings," said Ryan Plourde, Group Executive – Supply Chain, Newmont Corporation.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said, "Infosys BPM is delighted to extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining. This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy. The success of this digital transformation attests to Infosys BPM's longstanding relationship with Newmont and can be a real game-changer in the sector."

About Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, was set up in April 2002. Infosys BPM's technology heritage and investment in business domain centers of excellence, and its holistic approach of end-to-end transformative BPM (Business Process Management), delivers transformational benefits to its clients through the use of innovative technologies such as Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Rich Content Visualization, and Mobile Technologies. Infosys BPM employed 34,366 people, from 80 nationalities as of September 30, 2017, operating across 32 global locations.

Visit www.infosysbpm.com to learn how Infosys BPM can help your enterprise navigate your next. For more information contact bpm.pr@infosys.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg?p=medium600