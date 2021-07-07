Infosys launched a series of solutions and suites to help companies build Live Enterprise, accelerate digital transformation

HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations across industries are embarking on digital transformation to adapt to changing market, business requirements and consumer preferences. However, big enterprises face various complexities such as legacy system, huge amount of data and evolving business model. To function as digital natives, enterprises get deterred by their complex IT landscapes.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is dedicated to help customers accelerate digital transformation. Based on its insights to the pain points and business objectives of big enterprises in digital transformation journey, Infosys charted out building Live Enterprise strategy, and launched a series of solutions and suites to help enterprises build Live Enterprise.

Infosys Live Enterprise Suite helps enterprises become continuously evolving and learning organizations

Infosys Live Enterprise Suite is a comprehensive set of platforms, solutions and digital services that help incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey. The Live Enterprise Suite enables organizations to drive process agility, deliver customer delight and enhance ecosystem value – all in real time. The application of Live Enterprise enabled Infosys to make the kinds of changes during the COVID crisis to not only survive but drive outstanding financial results.

The Infosys Live Enterprise Suite helps enterprises:

1. Reimagine experiences for employees, customers and partners through digital native mobility solutions and computational design principles.

2. Reimagine business processes by applying sentient principles to simplify processes, user journeys and remove latency, resulting in seamless and superior user experience across channels. This is complemented by micro change management to drive change across the enterprise.

3. Reimagine the ecosystem by embedding artificial intelligence into the enterprise core, including systems and processes to continuously learn and evolve, as well as enable fluid operating models to facilitate seamless agile working between customers, suppliers and the organizations

Key Capabilities

Simplify employee on-boarding through a one-stop Launchpad app that enables a smooth, paperless onboarding experience and guides new hires from the pre-joining stage until after they onboard.

that enables a smooth, paperless onboarding experience and guides new hires from the pre-joining stage until after they onboard. Enhance personal productivity with the employee productivity platform . This ensures all key interactions and services within the organization are easily accessible, providing access to relevant information depending on an employee's role and nature of work, on-the-go.

. This ensures all key interactions and services within the organization are easily accessible, providing access to relevant information depending on an employee's role and nature of work, on-the-go. Accelerate enterprise talent transformation journey with Infosys Wingspan, a next-gen learning solution that supports continuous learning in a digital environment, enabling them to prepare existing talent for future needs.

a next-gen learning solution that supports continuous learning in a digital environment, enabling them to prepare existing talent for future needs. Provide hyper personalized and cognitive user experience with the Experience Configurator that captures human behavior and the individual's state of mind, at the workplace.

that captures human behavior and the individual's state of mind, at the workplace. Drive better visibility and insights by seamlessly mapping information across organizational silos - from all transactions, including complex interactions between employees, customers, partners, networks and devices in near-real time and create an enterprise Knowledge Graph to contextualize and prioritize information to users.

to contextualize and prioritize information to users. Continuously curate organizational knowledge and intelligence for the enterprise through the Infosys Digital Brain Solution. This is done by capturing and analyzing enterprise ecosystem data using machine, deep learning and automated reasoning, orchestrating intelligent responses to emerging events. The solution also helps in proactively triggering action through nudging and feedback while continuously learning and behaving in a sentient manner.

This is done by capturing and analyzing enterprise ecosystem data using machine, deep learning and automated reasoning, orchestrating intelligent responses to emerging events. The solution also helps in proactively triggering action through nudging and feedback while continuously learning and behaving in a sentient manner. Embrace the best innovations from across cloud providers and build a cloud agnostic application stack through the Infosys Polycloud Platform. The platform provides a backplane that abstracts the public and private clouds, enabling a common interface and catalog to select, provision, move and manage platform and application services workloads across the enterprise. Through this, enterprises can make empowered choices for services while being governed through enterprise policies and standards.

Architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software, all modular components of the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite reside in the Service Store -- a one stop shop for platforms, solutions and services. All applications that organizations need are provisioned through the Service Store seamlessly. Infosys Live Enterprise Suite can be used across all industries for corporate functions like human resources, finance, sales, marketing, legal, and industry specific solutions.

"For enterprises, the journey to digital transformation is a complex one. With Live Enterprise Suite, Infosys is providing a structured brownfield approach to digital transformation programs. Live Enterprise focuses on process re-engineering, UX, and making use of existing digital technologies," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Manager at NelsonHall. He added "Infosys has internally adopted its Live Enterprise Suite as part of its transformation journey, and realized benefits in its workforce productivity and UX."

In their book The Live Enterprise: Create a Continuously Evolving and Learning Organization published early this year, Jeff Kavanaugh, Vice President and Global Head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute and Rafee Tarafdar, CTO-Strategic Technology Group at Infosys illustrated in detail the Live Enterprise operating model, and defined a clear path to transform large complex businesses into agile, digital ecosystems

Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that helps companies derive profits from cloud adoption

As a leading global cloud service provider, Infosys launched its first service brand Infosys Cobalt. Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. helps businesses redesign the enterprise, from the core, and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes.



Infosys Cobalt, a set of cloud services, solutions and platform

Infosys believes that cloud is essential for enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation. To evaluate the benefits that enterprises can derive from adopting cloud, Infosys conducted an independent research and released the Infosys Cloud Radar 2021, which revealed the links between enterprise cloud usage and business growth. The independent study shows that enterprises in the 6 regions surveyed can add up to $414 billion in net new profits, annually, through effective cloud adoption.

The Cloud Radar 2021 survey was conducted by the Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, with over 2,500 respondents from companies across U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. It covered a range of business performance goals related to cloud and found specific links to competencies such as speed to market and capabilities. A strong profit link was identified when using cloud to rapidly bring new solutions and services to market. These investments provide a foundation to leverage AI & automation and build cloud based new sources of revenue.

Cloud-fueled profit boosts can be attained by companies in any region or industry. However, they only kick in when businesses have at least 60 percent of their systems in the cloud. To benefit from AI on cloud, the bar is even higher. Businesses must have at least 80 percent of their business functions – such as cross domain business applications -- in the cloud for AI to boost profit growth.

Our research describes four distinct performance cohorts -- minimally effective, effective, highly effective, and exceptional. Businesses can benchmark themselves against each cohort by exploring the cloud radar digital experience and learn how to improve their cloud strategy and performance.

Exceptional performers (16 percent) use a larger mix of cloud service providers and more frequently employ hybrid cloud arrangements.

(16 percent) use a larger mix of cloud service providers and more frequently employ hybrid cloud arrangements. Highly effective performers (19 percent) have shifted nearly as many business functions to the cloud as exceptional performers. They are motivated to use cloud for accelerating deployment of new solutions and services.

(19 percent) have shifted nearly as many business functions to the cloud as exceptional performers. They are motivated to use cloud for accelerating deployment of new solutions and services. Effective performers (33 percent) have rapidly shifted business functions to cloud but started with fewer business functions in cloud two years ago. This cohort is more focused on cloud for cost savings than better-performing peers.

(33 percent) have rapidly shifted business functions to cloud but started with fewer business functions in cloud two years ago. This cohort is more focused on cloud for cost savings than better-performing peers. Minimally effective performers (32 percent) are least likely to use public cloud and have the least certainty in estimating cloud expenditures.

Despite acceleration in cloud adoption, only a fraction of large companies reached the highest level of performance and adoption. The Cloud Radar study found that nearly 1 out of 6 companies achieved exceptional cloud performance. In cloud adoption terms, fewer than one in five have crossed the 60 percent threshold to reap the profit benefits. By 2022, more than 40 percent of enterprises surveyed plan to shift over 60 percent of systems into the cloud, from 17 percent today.

Infosys moved up to be among top 500 in Forbes Global 2000 2021 list, and won various recognitions

In the Global 2000 2021 list released by Forbes, Infosys's ranking moved up 110 to No. 492 from previous year.

First released in 2003, Forbes' Global 2000 list has measured the world's largest public companies in terms of four equally weighted metrics: assets, market value, sales and profits. COVID-19 brought about turbulence to global economy, but also urged more companies to accelerate digital transformation. Infosys was a first choice for many companies when it comes to finding a digital transformation partner.

Infosys is also recognized as the fastest growing among the top ten IT services brands, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2021 report. The brand valuation summarizes three years of significant brand growth for Infosys, marked by over 29% increase in its brand value over three years, bringing it to $8.4bn in the 2021 ranking, and positioning it among the Top 5 brands in IT services globally throughout this period. Infosys's ranking in the report moved up 72 compared with previous year.

Besides, Infosys has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2021, across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America in recognition of its excellence in employment practices.

