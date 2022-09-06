Ingenico and GHL ink a deal to expand GHL's customer base with a long-term Partnership agreement to boost payment experience in Malaysia

PARIS and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, a Worldline Brand and Paysys (M) Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GHL Systems Bhd. combine their business strengths to address the Malaysian payment market. In this mutually beneficial agreement, Ingenico will sell some of its business and customer assets in Malaysia to GHL. By creating this new operating model, Ingenico will reinforce its presence in Malaysia leveraging Paysys' extensive market knowledge and bring Ingenico's broad range of payment solutions to open-up new opportunities with more customers and unlock new payment experiences.

Paysys will commit to provide customers in Malaysia, Ingenico's payment solutions, supplying hardware and software services. Ingenico will also provide Paysys with access to terminal management and professional services, and the deployment of its latest smart POS terminal AXIUM DX8000. The Android-based terminal offers a best-in-class digital experience while optimising performance, productivity and security, meeting Malaysia's consumer demand for advanced digital payments. Paysys will have the opportunity to join Ingenico's PartnerIN programme, which would allow access to Ingenico's technical, business, and go-to-market resources.

Frank Leong, Paysys' Chief Operating Officer, said, "We believe this agreement marks another step towards offering innovative payment solutions and options for the payments sector, which presents a win-win situation for both merchants and consumers. Over the past two years, the payment landscape has transformed significantly and this partnership enables businesses to sustain their competitive advantage while ensuring the consumer needs of flexible and secure payment methods are met."

Nigel Lee, Ingenico's Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific, said, "Building on our last 6 years in Malaysia, the agreement represents an expanded relationship between Ingenico and Paysys to provide value and meet customer demand as the young and growing technology-friendly population across ASEAN adopts digital and alternative payment methods. We are delighted to partner and expand with Paysys enabling them to deliver complete, integrated and advanced payment solutions to the region's customers and proud to support them in their growth journey."

With this partnership, Paysys is well positioned to play a key role in growing and developing the sector in Malaysia and benefitting from the changing and fluid payment space. This aligns with Ingenico's ambition to strengthen its position as an ecosystem enabler empowering commerce across all channels, simplifying payments and delivering innovative customer journeys.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021, Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros.

ABOUT GHL SYSTEMS BERHAD

As ASEAN's leading payment solutions provider, GHL's reach spans across 6 countries: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia – stretching over a vast footprint of over 398,000 payment touchpoints across the region. At the forefront of the region's cutting edge fintech, GHL empowers the payment revolution that is shaping today's spending trend, offering extensive payment options, both offline and online to fulfil merchants and consumers' needs.

GHL is the leading payment acquirer in ASEAN for over 100 global and regional payment schemes and channels, processing over RM1.5 billion payment transactions per month. Apart from being Malaysia's largest prepaid credit top up and bill collection network, GHL aspires to catalyse sustainable livelihood of the Micro Small Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) through financial and non-financial value-added services.

GHL is a listed company with a market capitalization of over RM1.16 Billion on 5thSeptember 2022. GHL has been listed on Bursa Malaysia since 2003. (www.ghl.com)

ABOUT PAYSYS (M) SDN BHD

Established in 1999, Paysys is Malaysia's home-grown information communication technology expert and a wholly owned subsidiary of GHL Systems Berhad. Paysys offers a wide array of payment solutions, specialising in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) terminals for financial institutions. With over two decades worth of experience in the payment industry, Paysys is driven towards providing payment solutions for a frictionless payment experience.

