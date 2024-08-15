in:genius Student Care Center Redefines Learning and Care Standards in Singapore

in:genius by NASCANS, a pioneering Student Care dedicated to nurturing young minds and supporting working families, announces its foray into AI-enabled learning.

Positioned as a cornerstone of educational support and childcare excellence, in:genius is set to transform the student care landscape with its innovative approach to providing academic support and commitment to holistic development.

Holistic Care and Academic Support

in:genius understands that every child is unique, requiring personalised care and attention. Its Signature student care programmes such as T.I.T.A.N.S, Scientific InquiryTM and Impression ArtsTM are meticulously crafted to provide a balanced blend of academic support and holistic enrichment activities. From AI-powered Academic Booster sessions supervised by experienced educators to engaging tuition and enrichment programmes that stimulate creativity and social growth, in:genius ensures that all students achieve their fullest potential in a safe and nurturing environment.

Academic Excellence Through Personalized AI Learning

At in:genius, learning is redefined for the students and the curriculum model revolutionalises how concepts are mastered through the unique Learning Model, which comprises three interweaving learning processes: Activate, Acquire, and Analyse. This culture of innovation is also evident in in:genius being the first premium student care to pioneer the use of INFINITY™, a revolutionary learning platform powered by cutting edge AI. This, coupled with dedicated tutors who are not only mentors but also motivators, allows in:genius to cater to each child’s individual learning needs and foster academic excellence as well as true understanding and application of knowledge.

Enriching Extracurricular Activities

Beyond academics, in:genius offers a diverse range of enrichment programmes designed to inspire curiosity and cultivate well-rounded individuals. These include Coding, which fosters logical thinking and problem-solving skills, and Chess, which enhances strategic thinking and concentration. These regular programmes are supplemented by an array of holiday activities such as Public Speaking, Dance, Manga Drawing, Environmental Conservation that encourage exploration and fun, ensuring they have a well-rounded and enriching experience in a nurturing environment.

Safe and Stimulating Environment

The safety and well-being of students are paramount at in:genius. The well-equipped facility is furnished with modern amenities and adheres to stringent safety protocols, ensuring a secure environment for all. Parents can rest assured that their children are in capable hands, allowing them to focus on their professional commitments with peace of mind.

Tailored Tuition Programs for PSLE Subjects

in:genius understands the importance of the PSLE in shaping a student's academic future. Its tuition programmes are meticulously designed to reinforce key concepts, enhance problem-solving skills, and boost confidence in Mathematics, Science, Chinese, and English. Led by experienced educators with more than a decade of experience on average, the small class sizes ensure personalised attention, allowing students to receive targeted support tailored to their individual learning needs.

Beyond the core programmes, in:genius offers additional benefits for parents, including:

Homework Assistance: Qualified staff can provide support and guidance to help children complete their schoolwork.

Transportation Options: Selected centres may offer transportation pick-up and drop-off services for added convenience.

Nutritious Meals and Snacks: Centres provide healthy snacks and meals for the children at the right time.

About in:genius

in:genius Student Care Center is dedicated to providing exceptional care and educational support to children in Singapore. Its mission is to empower young minds, cultivate lifelong learners, and shape future leaders, thinkers and innovators through a nurturing and enriching environment.

For more information about in:genius Student Care and its programmes, please visit its website at https://ingenius.nascans.com/.

