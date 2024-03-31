Inheritance, Dreams, Future - The successful holding of the 2nd HUAPOP Creative Festival in Shenzhen in 2024

Just as there were alternating "J-pop" and "K-pop" waves in the past, now there is a global surge of the new era "HUAPOP."

The 2nd HUAPOP Creative Festival with the theme of "Inheritance, Dreams, Future" was held in the forefront city of Shenzhen, a hub of reform, openness, and fashion, on March 26, 2024.

The festival, organized by the HUAPOP Creative Festival Organizing Committee, aims to promote and showcase the creative achievements of the "HUA" culture from 2022-2023, and to promote and lead the new trend of global "HUAPOP." The organizer, HUAPOP, joined forces with 36Kr, and received special support from brands such as Guizhou Zhenjiu, GUYU, BIOLAB, Youcongqi, Qiaoguoyuanji, UZIS, and Yushangqing. With a focus on the Z generation, they collectively created a brand feast, promoting the development and social influence of HUAPOP culture, and attracting attention and favor from various industries.

Distinguished guests attending this festival include Mr. Zhenzhou Pan, former Deputy Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Culture and the first curator of the National Museum; Mr. Dingxiong Jian, former Party Secretary and Chairman of the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of Futian District, Shenzhen;Mr. Nengjun Chen , Assistant Dean and Associate Professor of the Institute of Global Urban Civilization of Southern University of Science and Technology; Mr. Hua Wang, Executive Director of National Base For International Cultural Trade (Shenzhen); Ms. Yili Yang, Chairwoman of Oriental Chinese Culture Heritage Protection Center; Mr. Jianzhang Wei, Deputy Dean of the Belt and Road International Cooperation and Development Institute (Shenzhen); Mr. Liyin Luan, Chairman of the Dafen Cultural and Creative Industry Alliance and Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Cultural and Creative Industry Association; and Mr. Zeyin Zhang, Co-founder of HUAPOP Creative Festival, as well as many authoritative media professionals from various industries.

The 2nd HUAPOP Creative Festival, jointly organized by the HUAPOP Creative Festival Organizing Committee, HUAPOP Industrial Economic Research Institute, National Base For International Cultural Trade (Shenzhen), and 36Kr, has been planned and prepared for nearly 10 months. It has invited experts, scholars, business representatives, senior media professionals, and creative designers in the "HUA" culture from home and abroad to gather together to deeply explore the inheritance and development of the "HUA" culture and communicate the promotion and leading role of "HUAPOP" culture in the era.

From guest speeches to roundtable forums, a gathering of industry experts and collision of ideas, especially the promotion of "HUAPOP" to become a global trend, have demonstrated the confidence of industry experts and senior professionals in "HUAPOP" becoming a global phenomenon. The signing ceremony between HUAPOP Company, National Base For International Cultural Trade (Shenzhen), and 36Kr has laid a solid foundation for further exploring the integration of Chinese tradition and modern design, expanding the influence of HUAPOP culture, and bringing strong impetus to the market and industry development. The release of the original HUAPOP IP "YuanYuanNianNian" has also allowed more young people from the Z generation to understand these ambassadors of Chinese culture and awaken their deep connection to Chinese heritage.

The 2nd HUAPOP Creative Festival continues the format of "rankings" and selects the HUAPOP Creative Ranking, HUAPOP Popularity Ranking, HUAPOP Institutional Ranking, and HUAPOP City Index. Through these diverse rankings, it showcases to the world the excellent products, brands, leading companies, and individuals that are recognized by the industry and the Z generation of "trendsetters" under the HUAPOP trend, allowing the world to understand the pursuit and recognition of fashion trends by the Z generation and the essence of appreciating Chinese aesthetics.

HUAPOP, a global trend. In the era of "HUAPOP" where "HUA" is the trend, "HUAPOP" will surely become a global phenomenon.

