Injecting Digital Momentum into Japan: The H3C Digital Tour 2021 Comes to a Close with Final Stop in Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, recently brought its H3C Digital Tour 2021 to Japan for the global tour's fourth and final stop. During the event, Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, explored topics in the ICT industry together with industry experts, H3C clients and local partners.



Themed "Digital Future · We Together", the event was held for the first time in Japan as part of H3C's global strategy of forging closer collaboration with its partners and customers.



In the post-COVID era, the digital economy is becoming a new driver of development for governments and organizations alike. In the wake of this, the Japanese Government's newly-created Digital Agency has unveiled a plan for inclusive digitalization, reflecting the Government's aspirations to successfully transform Japan into a digitally-driven nation and a regional leader in the digital economy.

Japan is an important strategic market for H3C. At the local market, H3C has been actively engaging with local customers, partners, and social organizations to build a digital ecosystem and make breakthroughs in the digital transformation of industries such as education, healthcare, enterprise, and more.

Many representatives of H3C's customers and partners attended the event, sharing their experiences with H3C. Mr. Yuito Okada with the Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic shared how H3C UIS (HCI System) and Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) solution helped the hospital to build a stable, efficient and controllable digital medical platform. Meanwhile, in the education sector, the latest Wi-Fi 6 products, Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch and Cloudnet solution by H3C, have enabled the integrated management of wired and wireless networks in GIGA School initiative.

"The digital industry in Japan is more mature and represents a much higher threshold for entry for other markers. All industries are actively following the Japanese government's policy and moving towards digital transformation through both foundational hardware and higher-level solutions," said Peter Pi, Country Manager of H3C Japan. "As a leader in digital solutions, H3C hopes to work with partners to build an open, diverse, and win-win ecosystem to help our Japanese customers seize digital opportunities and continue to empower the digital transformation of Japan society."

"With more than 18 years of experience in more than 100 countries and regions, H3C has built strong capabilities in research and development, technology solutions, project deployment and supply chain management. By accelerating digital infrastructure, driving the digital transformation of traditional enterprises, and enabling intelligent industrial applications, entire economies will be able to share the benefits of digital transformation and create a better digital future for everyone. We hope to leverage our extensive global experience in digital transformation to inject more momentum into Japan's own digital transformation journey," said Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C.

Following previous stops in Malaysia, Russia, and Pakistan, the H3C Digital Tour 2021 successfully comes to an end in Japan. H3C will continue to improve overseas market planning, optimize global channel layout, and adhere to the "Partner First" policy to empower all industries to achieve digital transformation.