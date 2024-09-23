Injury Law Office of Gerald Marcus Announces Selection To Super Lawyers 2025 For The 11th Year Running

According to senior counsel Attorney Gerald Marcus, the Super Lawyers 2025 selection reaffirms the law firm's status as a leader in the field of personal injury law in Los Angeles and beyond.

The Injury Law Office of Gerald Marcus, a personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles, has announced it has been selected to the Super Lawyers 2025 list, marking the 11th consecutive year the firm has received this honor.

In a statement, Attorney Gerald Marcus says the award underscores the firm's continued commitment to providing excellent legal representation and achieving favorable client outcomes.

"The Super Lawyers award is a recognition that we dedicate to the families of those who continue to support and trust us. It also serves as a benchmark for prospective clients who want proven expertise and results in personal injury law," said Marcus, who was recently selected to the 2021-2023 list of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel's "Nation's Top Attorneys."

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas with a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Attorneys who are selected to Super Lawyers have shown excellence in their practice and a commitment to upholding the highest standards in the legal profession.

For this year alone, the Law Office of Gerald Marcus has handled hundreds of cases and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients.

"We continue to serve the Greater Los Angeles area. While the recognition is proof of our team's hard work and dedication to our clients, it serves as an inspiration as we beef up efforts to fight for accident victims and ensure they receive the compensation they deserve," added Marcus.

For more information about the Law Office of Gerald L. Marcus or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.geraldmarcuslaw.com.

About the Law Office of Gerald L. Marcus:

The Law Office of Gerald L. Marcus is a leading personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles. The firm has handled more than 17,000 cases since 1987, helping clients obtain more than $400 million in settlements and verdicts. Its experienced attorneys negotiate on behalf of clients with the insurance companies so they can concentrate on healing from their injuries.

The firm's Los Angeles Slip and Fall Lawyers handle complex legal matters across Los Angeles County. This includes areas like Long Beach, Palmdale, Calabasas, and Santa Clarita. The attorneys' diverse backgrounds and skill sets enable them to assist clients in various cases, from automobile accidents to medical malpractice.

Attorney Gerald Marcus, the lead lawyer, is a trusted advocate for residents in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. He has represented over 17,000 clients and obtained more than $400,000,000.00 in settlements, arbitration awards, and jury verdicts for his clients.



