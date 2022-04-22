Innity Awarded TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Certification on a Global Level

The Ad Tech Company Reinforces its Fight Against Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innity, a leading digital media solutions, and advertising technology company, today announced it has been awarded the coveted TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), TAG is an advertising initiative that aims to combat fraudulent and criminal activity while strengthening brand safety in the online advertising ecosystem.



The Ad Tech Company Reinforces its Fight Against Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising

As the ad industry's largest and broadest global brand safety certification program, the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is designed to significantly reduce the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media of all types, so all companies can help protect brand safety and strengthen the integrity of digital advertising.

By achieving these certifications, TAG has verified Innity, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards both in brand safety and anti-fraud by providing transparency, choice, and control for its advertisers and agency partners – enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence.

To achieve these certifications, Innity was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including:

Ensure that all new and updated agreements for digital advertising services adhere to the program's Brand Safety Principles, including specific brand safety criteria, policies, and procedures, as well as takedown, monitoring, and compliance requirements. Contracts must also require the use of independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists.

Ensure that 100% of its monetizable transactions are reviewed by one or more independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists as defined in its digital advertising agreements.

Document the specific policies and procedures it has to minimize the risk of ad misplacement.

This achievement is part of Innity's ongoing commitment to building a safe, transparent, and reliable platform for advertisers, publishers, and users. The company also conducts extensive brand safety evaluations, with the use of third-party vendors such as MOAT, DoubleVerify, Comscore's VCE, and more. Innity also integrates ads.txt in all publishers, which enables transparency while granting publishers control over their inventory.

"We are delighted to recognize Innity for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Innity has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Innity to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

Phang Chee Leong, CEO, and co-founder, Innity, said: "We are constantly raising and improving standards across our offerings and ad solutions. The TAG certification fits in with our belief that the advertising industry should be safe and fair to all our partners. We are honoured to once again achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud and the Brand Safety Seal, as we continue to build trusted relationships with our partners to reach millions of users in a fraud-free and brand-safe manner."