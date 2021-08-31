InnoCare Announces Clearance by U.S. FDA of Clinical Trial of pan-TRK Inhibitor ICP-723

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance of its second-generation pan-TRK inhibitor ICP-723 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for starting phase I clinical trial in the United States.

Preclinical studies have shown that ICP-723 has a good safety profile and high activity against a variety of solid tumors, and the potential to provide a broad-spectrum anti-cancer therapy for patients with solid tumors with NTRK gene fusion. The clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic properties of ICP-723 in patients with solid tumors, and evaluate the anti-tumor efficacy of ICP-723 on NTRK fusion-positive cancers.

ICP-723 was developed to treat advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring NTRK fusion genes, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, etc., and for patients resistant to the first generation of TRK inhibitors.

Currently in China, ICP-723 is in the Phase I dose escalation (1mg, 2mg, 3mg and 4mg), ICP-723 showed efficacy in two patients with qualified neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) fusion. The NTRK fusion positive patient in 3 mg cohort reached stable disease (>20% tumor reduction) and the patient in 4 mg cohort achieved partial response at the first tumor assessment at the end of cycle 1, or day 28.

"I feel excited that ICP-723 becomes our third innovative drug entering the clinical stage in the United States," said Dr. Jasmine, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, "As a novel small molecule second generation pan-TRK inhibitor, ICP-723 has potent activity and high selectivity in preclinical experiments, which is expected to overcome the resistance to the first-generation TRK inhibitor to better benefit patients. "

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, New Jersey, and Boston.