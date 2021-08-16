InnoCare Announces First Subject Dosed in Clinical Trial of ICP-332

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on drug innovation for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the first subject dosed in clinical trial of novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) inhibitor ICP-332 in China.

InnoCare discovered and developed the oral drug candidate ICP-332. As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway in T cells, playing an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Currently no selective TYK2 inhibitor has been approved globally.

ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor with 400 folds of selectivity against JAK2 to avoid the adverse events associated with non-selective JAK inhibitors. ICP-332 will be used to treat psoriasis and other T cell related autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnnoCare said, "ICP-332 is an innovative drug candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. We are committed to our core value of 'Science-driven innovation for the benefit of patients', and will work closely with top clinical experts to rapidly advance clinical trial to benefit patients."

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, New Jersey, and Boston.