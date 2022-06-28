KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCSR, a South Korean material technology company and member of the Born2Global Centre, announced today that it has signed a new agreement for a Good Bricks Factory with Faidhoka Brick Industry, a leading brick manufacturer in Kavre.



InnoCSR Inks Good Bricks Factory Agreement with Faidhoka

According to Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, "Faidhoka as a partner means a lot to our company since the owners run multiple brick kilns around the Kathmandu Valley area. We believe they are a true changemaker and they trust our technology. Kavre District is the main gateway into the Kathmandu Valley area and we believe Faidhoka will play a leading role in supplying Good Bricks to the valley along with other Good Bricks Manufacturers as well. Their brick supply will also significantly contribute to reducing the Valley's air pollution."

The announcement follows news of multiple Good Bricks Factory partnerships for InnoCSR this month, covering a variety of areas in Nepal. More brick kiln owners and construction companies are adopting the Good Bricks System.

"The demand for bricks and their supply in the Kathmandu Valley is a never-ending flow. Recently, many brick kilns around Kathmandu Valley have shut down due to many different reasons. Good Bricks is a great alternative technology for us to meet the rising demand for bricks in Kathmandu once the economy recovers," said Ram Krishna Suwal, owner of Faidhoka Brick Industry.

About InnoCSR

Established in 2008, InnoCSR is a global materials technology firm that aims to introduce "Impact Technologies" that bring about real, positive changes across Asia and beyond. Since the beginning, "Doing Well by Doing Good" has been at the core of the company, which has evolved from a CSR consulting-focused business into a full CSR solutions provider. After years of working with various actors across a wide range of sectors and regions, InnoCSR has come to crystallize its efforts into a proprietary technology called the "Good Bricks System," which offers a revolutionary way for the construction industry to boost productivity while mitigating its harmful environmental impacts.

For more information, visit innocsr.com

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, visit born2global.com