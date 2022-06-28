InnoCSR Introduces Soil Stabilized Road in Nepal and Successfully Completes its Pilot Samples

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCSR, a South Korean material technology company and member of the Born2Global Centre, has successfully introduced Good Road System (GRS), its soil stabilized road technology, in Nepal. The technology follows the success of the Good Bricks System, where InnoCSR's soil stabilizers are used to make non-fired bricks.



Bhaktapur Sample Road after construction using GRSS.

Good Soil Stabilizer, developed by InnoCSR, is a specialty chemical that enables binding between soil and cement to reach the required strength and quality for road construction. Good Road System (GRS), a sub-pavement laying technology using Good Soil Stabilizer, reduces costs of road construction by 10-20% since it does not use aggregates. It is also quick, as the whole process of sub-pavement construction can be completed in 1-2 days, after which it is ready for vehicles and people to use the road.

InnoCSR has recently completed two sample sections of road—a 70-meter section in Bhaktapur and a 65-meter section in Kapilvastu—where local residents have praised the speed and quality of construction. The company targets rural earth roads in hilly areas where the government needs fast construction of durable roads. According to data provided by Nepal's Department of Local Infrastructure Development and Agricultural Roads (DOLIDAR), the nation needs approximately 40,000 kms of earthen roads in Province 1, 3 & 4 to be upgraded. The existing overall road network needs improvement, as well as new roads to meet Nepal's transportation needs.

According to Mr. Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, "The existing road network in Nepal is heavily underutilized—74.3% of roads in Nepal is still earthen roads with lots of quality issues and this should be improved fast. GRS system can be a good solution compared with the traditional or concrete road as it is more cost effective, easy to construct and fast. To address these issues and bring economic development to remote rural parts of Nepal, we propose to build Good Roads using our Good Road System (GRS)."

About InnoCSR

Established in 2008, InnoCSR is a global materials technology firm that aims to introduce "Impact Technologies" that bring about real, positive changes across Asia and beyond. Since the beginning, "Doing Well by Doing Good" has been at the core of the company, which has evolved from a CSR consulting-focused business into a full CSR solutions provider. After years of working with various actors across a wide range of sectors and regions, InnoCSR has come to crystallize its efforts into a proprietary technology called the "Good Bricks System," which offers a revolutionary way for the construction industry to boost productivity while mitigating its harmful environmental impacts.

For more information, visit innocsr.com

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, visit born2global.com