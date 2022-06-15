InnoCSR Signs Agreement with Mainaghat Compressor Hydraulic Soil Block Factory

KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCSR, a South Korean materials technology company and member of the Born2Global Centre, and the Mainaghat Compressor Hydraulic Soil Block Factory signed an agreement today in Kathmandu and announced their new partnership to foster the Good Bricks System. With this partnership, InnoCSR has found a strong partner in Surkhet and Nawalparasi, which are very strategic locations for the brick industry in Western Nepal.



InnoCSR CEO Yoonsuk Lee said, "InnoCSR is delighted to announce this partnership with the Mainaghat Compressor Hydraulic Soil Block Factory. We are proud to provide our Good Bricks technology to a top-tier brick manufacturer with abundant resources for expansion. This is definitely a key milestone for InnoCSR's growth in Nepal."

The partnership with the Mainaghat Compressor Hydraulic Soil Block Factory, a leading brick manufacturer and housing contractor in Nawalparasi and Surkhet, is starting with a large-scale Good Bricks factory, where multiple hydraulic brick-making machines will be installed to cover both areas.

Dhanur Kunwar, owner of the Mainaghat Compressor Hydraulic Soil Block Factory, stated, "We recently started producing Good Bricks in Nawalparasi, but the demand we saw even before production began was huge. With the high brick demand in the market and excellent quality of Good Bricks, we decided to expand our production to the far-west of Nepal. Now that we have established this strong partnership with InnoCSR, we will be increasing our production in Surkhet and supplying the market with bricks that meet the international standard."

About InnoCSR

Established in 2008, InnoCSR is a global materials technology firm that aims to introduce "Impact Technologies" that bring about real, positive changes across Asia and beyond. Since the beginning, "Doing Well by Doing Good" has been at the core of the company, which has evolved from a CSR consulting-focused business into a full CSR solutions provider. After years of working with various actors across a wide range of sectors and regions, InnoCSR has come to crystallize its efforts into a proprietary technology called the "Good Bricks System," which offers a revolutionary way for the construction industry to boost productivity while mitigating its harmful environmental impacts.

For more information, visit innocsr.com

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, visit born2global.com