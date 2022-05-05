Innocut Solutions Providing the Best Production Possibilities Through Innovative Cutting Solutions.

—

Innocut Solution SCHÄFER GMBH offers innovative cutting solutions for customers looking to process their materials. With decades of experience in water jet cutting, the company can provide innovative solutions to the customer that brings them the most significant benefit. The company also puts customer service to a high standard, thus constantly providing customers with the best service possible.



The company offers two cutting methods where harder materials will be cut through the abrasive process, and soft materials will be cut using a pure water process. The abrasive cutting process is a high-speed cutting loop process, and the water is bundled and accelerated by a fine nozzle with sharp-edged fine sand added to the jet cutting head. From the high water jet speed, a vacuum will be created in the cutting head, through which the abrasive agent is sucked into the mixing chamber and accelerated by the water.



For the pure water cutting process, the water is bundled and accelerated utilizing a fine sapphire or diamond nozzle. This will create a thin cutting beam that reaches almost twice the sound speed and makes it easy to process soft materials. Cutting different material with water jet cutting machines offer significant advantages. Compared to laser cutting, water jet cutting through steel will prevent thermal influence and distortion of the material.



Waterjet cutting is also a very efficient process for the production of individual parts, prototypes, blanks, and small and large series for almost any material. The team at Innocut Solution will create a CNC program in the shortest possible time using CADCAM programming. This will help to ensure the necessary cutting parameters and tolerances for all materials. For materials cut less frequently, the team will test in advance to define the optimal cutting parameters. This ensures that the customers receive what is needed and agreed upon.



“Innocut Solutions offers individual solutions even for small batches,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Apart from processing the client’s material, the team also offers to help procure any materials needed by the client. For materials that are not frequently used, the team will create short-term ways of procurement to ensure fast availability and short delivery capability”.



