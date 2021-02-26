TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is proud to announce multiple new products coinciding with Embedded World 2021, to be held from 1 - 5 March 2021. As a leading global provider of industrial-grade flash, DRAM, and embedded peripherals, Innodisk has strived to maintain its unrelenting pace of innovation in the face of the past year's pandemic challenges.



Innodisk Announces New Industrial-Grade Products For Embedded World 2021

Kicking off this year of the Ox on a high note, Innodisk is announcing new PCIe Gen 4 NVMe flash storage, DDR4-3200 DRAM, and CANbus & LAN modules.

PCIe Gen 4 NVMe — Twice The Transfer

Innodisk's NVMe flash storage series now supports the latest PCIe Gen 4 interface with a staggering 7.88 GB/s transfer rate—double the bandwidth of Gen 3—that simultaneously lowers overall power consumption, reducing the overheating issues of many PCIe SSDs. Smart temperature control through thermal throttling firmware technology is convenient for users to monitor temperature changes of SSDs at any time, and protect data with higher performance.

Featuring end-to-end data protection, including iData Guard, iPower Guard, and iCell technologies, Innodisk's NVMe series provides exceptional flexibility and data security. Further enhanced by TCG Opal 2.0 compliance and AES-256 military-grade encryption, data is secure with Innodisk's NVMe series flash storage solutions in various applications.

NVMe flash storage is available in M.2 2242, M.2 2280, CFexpress, 2.5" U.2, and NanoSSD form factors with up to 8 TB storage capacity.

DDR4-3200 — Industrial-Grade DRAM

Innodisk's DDR4-3200 DRAM module lineup provides technology leaders with the performance and features necessary to capitalize on the future of computing. The development of 5G, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has fueled the exponential growth of connected devices as more data is generated and processed at the edge.

Innodisk's DDR4-3200 industrial DRAM modules provide the robustness necessary for computers at the edge that require the fastest speeds, wide-range temperature tolerance, and environmental protection. The DRAM modules feature anti-sulfuration, side fill, and conformal coating. They are available in 4 GB, 8 GB, and 16 GB capacities across SODIMM, UDIMM, and RDIMM form factors, including optional ECC.

CANbus and LAN — Embedded Expansion

CANbus is crucial for industrial automation and smart healthcare. Innodisk CANbus series products meet this increasing demand in the autonomous vehicle, automation, and medical markets. Available modules provide one or two CANbus ports, are offered in M.2 2260, M.2 2280 B-M, and mPCIe form factors, with support for USB and PCIe protocols. These combinations meet the requirements for CANbus 2.0B, J1939, and the increasingly popular CANopen.

LAN connectivity is non-negotiable, especially in applications like industrial automation and surveillance. The comprehensive range of GbE LAN modules fits any application where multiple wired network ports are needed. Industrial-grade LAN modules utilize a PCIe data connection, come with single or dual GbE RJ-45 LAN ports, and are available in mPCIe, M.2 2280 B-M, and M.2 2242 B-M form factors.

In this online-only event, Innodisk is showcasing its smart IoT technologies and solutions, including InnoOSR SSD which can quickly restore the system with one click. Innodisk's smart transportation solutions that integrate advanced technologies from in-vehicle signaling, edge computing, and image recognition, will be presented with smart service, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicle cases.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

