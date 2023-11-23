Innomat Introduces Its New Line of Encaustic Tiles for Interior Spaces

Innomat has recently unveiled a collection of Encaustic tiles in a variety of colors and designs to meet the demand for space decoration.

Innomat is a distributor of tile products catering to the interior decoration of houses, apartments, schools, shopping centers, stores, restaurants, and more. From the very beginning of operating, Innomat has demonstrated outstanding capabilities in committing to the quality of its products and customer care services. Consequently, many companies, organizations, and systems in Vietnam choose to engage in long-term partnerships.

Recently, Innomat has introduced a new line - Encaustic tiles, a type of tile preferred by many users in Vietnam. Innomat has carefully selected and brought to the market high-quality tile codes with diverse colors, suitable for various styles of construction, from modern to classic and from luxurious to simple.

In addition to factors such as color, vein patterns, etc., the quality of the products is also meticulously chosen. Wall and floor tiles must meet standards for water absorption, slip resistance, and ease of installation. The products are suitable for various areas in construction, such as floor and wall tiling in kitchen areas, toilets, other rooms, balconies, swimming pools, outdoor tiling and more.

This launch is a testament to Innomat's dedication to providing high-quality products, coupled with a customer-centric approach that prioritizes the overall experience of its valued clients. Innomat's commitment to excellence is reflected not only in the superior craftsmanship of its tiles but also in its unwavering dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction.

About Inommat

Innomat is a brand that offers a wide range of tiles for various purposes, such as floor and wall tiling, decoration, etc. Innomat has headquarters in Vietnam. Established in 2013, with 10 years of experience, it caters to all needs for decorative tiles for projects of all sizes.

A representative from Innomat shares, "In the future, we aspire to continue to provide tile solutions for our present partners and even more customers. To achieve that, we seek feedback from customers and partners, aiming to enhance product quality and customer service. Innomat is committed to delivering only high-quality tiles that meet standards and have a clear origin."

