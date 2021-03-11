Innophys to Launch Promotional Campaign for Wearable Work-assisting Robotic Suit MUSCLE SUIT Every in Taiwan

- Video Ad to Be Released on March 12 -

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys") is set to release an online video advertisement on its wearable work-assisting robotic suit "MUSCLE SUIT Every" exclusively for Taiwan on Friday, March 12, 2021, as part of its promotional campaign for the product in the region.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202103051908/_prw_PI1fl_yZ5yyqOy.jpg

The campaign is aimed at getting the MUSCLE SUIT series widely known to local people working in a wide variety of working environments that give a heavy load on their back.

Innophys will stream a comical video ad on web media such as Facebook to show various specific scenes where MUSCLE SUIT Every can be utilized in a blitz intended to draw attention to its attractiveness in a way it is understandable to ordinary people.

For the video ad, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWTRg2NGO7w

- Website exclusively for Taiwan to be set up

In conjunction with the release of the online video ad, Innophys will open a special website on MUSCLE SUIT Every exclusively for Taiwan to briefly explain the functions of the robotic suit and specific scenes where the product can be used.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202103051908/_prw_PI2fl_9le035fY.jpg

Those who wish to buy the product or try on it can contact nearby local sales agents listed on the website.

Special website on MUSCLE SUIT Every exclusively for Taiwan:

https://musclesuit.tw/

About MUSCLE SUIT Every:

MUSCLE SUIT Every is a wearable robotic suit to assist movements, such as maintaining a half-crouching position and lifting a person or a heavy item, and lighten the load on the worker's back. The product's capacity is up to 25.5kgf of assistive force, and its weight is only 3.8 kilograms. As of the end of December 2020, the MUSCLE SUIT series had sold a total of over 16,000 units, including older models. All MUSCLE SUIT Every units are produced in Japan.

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202103051908/_prw_PI4fl_E3r7JztS.jpg

The device can be used at various work sites, including manufacturing, farming, nursing care, logistics and construction, since its artificial muscle uses compressed air to provide assistive force without relying on electric power.