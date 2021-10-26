Innovation on the Edge: Sungrow Launches New Energy Storage Systems for APAC Commercial and Industrial Market

HEFEI, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, rolled out the brand-new energy storage system -- ST129CP-50HV Series, for APAC commercial & industrial market. This powerful product proves the world's best C&I ESS solution featuring simplicity, security, intelligence and cost-efficiency. It supports various applications including demand management, peak & valley arbitrage, self-consumption, power backup and micro-grid. With these cutting-edge technologies and full-scenario applications, the ST129CP-50HV Series will empower both your life and business.



C&I ESS Solution_ST129CP-50HV Series

ST129CP-50HV Series: Providing High-quality and Economical Electricity

As renewable energy is emerging to take a large account of energy mix, consumers want to take more control of their own energy usage, and no surprisingly, energy storage becomes a popular business, which is able to facilitate the new type electricity system, meet their growing demands of high-quality electricity and economical usage, and enable them to gain more profits from this new mode.

Hui Wu, Sungrow APAC account director pointed out nowadays customers constantly face challenges from unstable grid, rising electricity price; they are concerned with the network security, difficult installation etc. Hence, observing these urgent needs, Sungrow researched and developed the new ESS solution for APAC customers.

Highly Integrated

First and foremost, ST129CP-50HV Series is a highly integrated product. This series only contains two core components: The Battery Unit, integrating key devices such as battery module, heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC), and The PCS Unit, integrating PCS, transformer, energy management system (LC&EMS). High integration saves the space, lightens the weight, which makes the whole set product easier to be transported and installed. Besides, the whole set adopts the uniform communication interface, namely the three-tier communications including device exchange, local control, and remote monitoring are interconnected. Furthermore, considering different consumers might have different needs for power capacity, Sungrow used modular design for this series, which supports more flexible configuration and generate larger on-grid power range from 50kW to 1MW. If you want, you can have maximum 20 units in parallel, and harvest the 1MW power.

Safe and Reliable

Sungrow has entered the energy storage sector for over 15 years and supplied dozens of landmark projects across the world. Prioritizing security and reliability, Sungrow's ESS products boast zero security incidents for the past installations. Such excellent performance undoubtedly is maintained in ST129CP-50HV Series. The outdoor cabinets of battery unit and PCS unit have high protection level and C5 anti-corrosion capability, which can sustain extreme temperature difference from -30℃ to 47℃, high sand and wind corrosion. Professional thermal design prolongs battery and PCS lifetime. Fire protection device is able to automatically and quickly detect, extinguish, quench fire and its lifetime is up to 12 years. This product is also equipped with Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) mode to enhance grid stability.

Intelligent and Economic

One of the greatest highlights of this series is the integrated EMS, an intelligent system developed by Sungrow. EMS can realize different functions such as demand management, peak & valley arbitrage, backup power and support micro grid. This device provides remote monitoring and O&M for customers, and thus making their using experience even more intelligent.

By using ST129CP-50HV Series, the power range is expanded, the transportation and installation is simplified, the overall security is enhanced and intelligent management also improves the system efficiency. As a result, customers enjoy decreased LCOS and increased benefits.

It is estimated that in 2021, the global ESS market will see over 20 GWh installation capacity and this figure will exceed 100GWh by 2025. Admittedly, PV plus ESS solution is shaping the future trend, and C&I energy storage system market also displays full vigor. Sungrow is confident that C&I customers can gain more benefits from this value-capture ST129CP-50HV Series. By installing this highly-integrated C&I energy storage system, the market will move beyond with maximized self-consumption, optimized demand management, expanded value attribution and increased revenue sources.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.