Innovative Ad Agency Axia Media Leads the Way in Paid Ads for Real Estate to Help Investors Triple their Profits

Axia Media, an innovative ad agency, leads real estate advertising with Facebook ads, Google ads, and AI automation. Led by its visionary founder, real estate investor, and marketing expert Yoann Dorat, the agency brings wholesalers and investors to the real estate lead generation heaven. With its CRM, sales funnel, and AI automation and coaching program, the agency helps convert these leads into lucrative deals.

In the beating heart of real estate advertising, a digital revolution is unfolding. With digital ads now being the norm, wholesalers and investors must navigate the ‘blink-and-you-miss-it’ pace of the online space when all they want is to scale faster and more efficiently by generating quality motivated leads. Axia Media emerges as a beacon of excellence, guiding investors toward success with a proven blueprint. With a primary focus on leveraging Facebook ads for real estate investors, Axia Media is redefining the real estate ad landscape.

Competition in the real estate market is fiercer than ever, and most investors have expressed concerns and frustrations over their low conversions and sales. Working with traditional advertising companies has proved ineffective in today’s ever-evolving digital world. A real estate investor himself, Yoann recognized these challenges and set out to create a growth partner for real estate investors and wholesalers, and thus Axia Media was born. The agency has become synonymous with success for real estate investors, helping them triple their profits.

“Most investors rely on unpredictable channels. They haven’t found yet a proven acquisition system that works and brings in qualified and motivated off-market sellers with demand and predictability. At Axia Media, we understand that lead generation is only part of the equation. That’s why we developed a comprehensive system that guides investors from inbound leads to closing,” explained Yoann.

Striving for excellence through out-of-the-box thinking, Yoann applied his extensive knowledge and decade-plus of experience in real estate and marketing to establish Axia Media. He then assembled a team of industry experts with a knack for real estate marketing to help clients succeed through targeted, effective campaigns. The agency has since grown into the number one digital marketing company for wholesaling and consistently produces unparalleled ROI via paid advertising for its clients.

Axia Media utilizes a simple 3-step process to help investors reach seven figures. First, the agency works closely with clients to create and launch its proven Facebook and Google ads campaigns. Once launched, the Axia Media team creates the back-end system, sales process, follow-up automation, software, and AI technology to ensure ad precision and success. Finally, the agency provides deep coaching on various topics such as sales training, creative financing, deal analysis, marketing, branding, and more. With an approach that integrates real estate and marketing education, Axia Media ensures wholesalers stay ahead in a competitive landscape. Beyond offering PPC for real estate, the agency is committed to being a dedicated growth partner.

“At Axia Media, we go beyond the conventional role to empower your business with high-quality leads and robust back-end system development. We specialize in generating leads for real estate investors.”

Axia Media’s client success stories speak volumes about the effectiveness of their meticulous combination of proven paid ads and process automation. Moreover, the agency has gained recognition for its innovative inbound lead generation practices and cost-effective advertising strategies. Axia Media offers flexible pricing packages, including ‘done-for-you and done-with-you’ packages.

Staying true to his mission of helping 1000 wholesalers grow to seven figures, Yoann continues to pull all the stops through Axia Media and the REI Tribe podcast, which he hosts and interviews some of the most successful real estate investors. Yoann’s accomplishments, including flipping 400 houses, demonstrate his dedication and passion for helping other investors reach their goals. By sharing his wealth of experience and expertise, Yoann is shaping paid advertising for real estate.

As the real estate market evolves, Axia Media remains at the forefront. The company is continually adapting and innovating to stay ahead of industry trends, provide cutting-edge solutions, and meet the needs of investors and wholesalers.

Visit Axia Media for more information on the world of real estate advertising.



