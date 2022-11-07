Innovative ASIC CPU Drives Record-Setting Server Performance

San Jose, CA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a paper presented at the TSMC North America Open Innovation Platform Forum, Alchip Technologies and Synopsys showed how collaborative design expertise, EDA tools, and high-quality IP had created a record-setting, high-performance artificial intelligence enabled data center system-on-a chip (SoC).

The paper, being presented at TSMC OIP Forums in North America, Europe, and China, explains how the two companies developed a new high-performance SoC to operate to specification under extremely challenging 400-watt dynamic power conditions. The device also achieved first-pass silicon success on TSMC’s 7nm process technology.

The achievement is significant because today’s cloud-hosting data centers require tremendous amounts of energy to process the multi-terabytes of data powering today’s modern society. That energy generates millions of BTUs of heat which is a sizeable physical challenge for a computing system to deal with as it introduces new, complex challenges of IR drop, EM signoff, thermal considerations, and packaging design.

The data challenge itself is another huge ask. The most advanced SoC designs require higher compute density and faster interfaces, while operating efficiently in extremely elevated thermal conditions. In addition, server CPUs are handling increasing sizes of data sets, forcing more data movement to and from embedded SRAM.

But using Synopsys tools and leading-edge IP, Alchip engineers exceeded their design goals with an SoC capable of punching out more than 2.5 gigahertz (GHz) of performance across a 480mm2 device while running on dynamic power of less than 400 watts.

“This project really illustrates that solving today’s complex IC challenges requires multi-company collaboration. Both Synopsys and Alchip are members of TSMC Open Innovation Platform and it takes an industry effort of this magnitude to productively channel our collective energies,” explained Leo Cheng, Senior Vice President, Design Engineering, Alchip Technologies.

For a more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

Attachment

Charles Byers Alchip Technologies + (408)-310-9244 chuck_byers@alchip.com