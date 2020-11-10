Innovative Cellular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences GlobeNewswire November 10, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive platform of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid and liquid tumors, today announced its plans to participate in and host one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences this month.



“We appreciate the opportunity to present and discuss the recent clinical data achieved with our in-house developed, proprietary CoupledCAR® solid tumor CAR-T platform technology. We achieved a 60% Overall Response Rate (ORR) and a 20% Complete Remission (CR) rate in seven colorectal and three thyroid cancer patients. CR was achieved in both indications in ongoing human proof-of-concept trials being conducted across multiple hospital sites in China, coordinated through our R&D engine in Shanghai,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are already in pre-IND discussions with the FDA to advance our CoupledCAR® solid tumor CAR-T therapies into the clinic in the United States in the near future.”

Investor Conference Details:

Conference: Investival Showcase Virtual 2020, partnered with Jefferies

Dates: November 11-16, 2020

Presentation Time: Presentation is pre-recorded and accessible through the conference website below

Presenter: Morten Marott, CFO

Website Link: here

Conference: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Dates: November 16, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:20 PM – 1:50 PM EST

Presenter: Morten Marott, CFO

Webcast Link: here

Conference: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference 2020

Dates: November 17-19, 2020

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. ICT is in pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first solid tumor CAR-T programs, based on the Company’s proprietary CoupledCAR® solid tumor platform technology. ICT has already achieved promising responses with CoupledCAR® in colorectal and thyroid cancer patients in ongoing human proof-of-concept trials being conducted across multiple hospital sites in China, coordinated through its Shanghai-based R&D engine. ICT is initiating its first U.S. clinical trial with its most advanced program, ICTCAR014, after having received FDA IND clearance in late 2019. ICTCAR014 is based on ICT’s proprietary ArmoredCAR® liquid tumor platform technology and is a next generation CD19-targeting CAR-T therapy that expresses a dominant negative PD-1 (dnPD-1) protein to block immunosuppression by cancer cells. ICTCAR014 is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including PD-L1 positive patients. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.