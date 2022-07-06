Innovative energy-saving solar greenhouse idea wins Schneider Go Green student competition

Team GreenOverMorrow from Morocco wins with a smart energy management solution to set the energy transition of agriculture in motion

The winners receive a 10,000-euro cash prize

About Schneider Electric

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 July 2022 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announcedas the winner of Schneider Go Green , an annual competition that invites university students from around the globe to share their ideas for innovations that can help make the world cleaner, more inclusive, and more sustainable.Spearheaded by Abir Werzgan, Hajar Werzgan and Omrane Derhy, Team GreenOverMorrow was awarded the title in recognition of their automated greenhouse solution: an IoT and AI-enabled, XaaS (Everything-as-a-Service) solution using solar panels alongside grid and crop data to reduce energy losses, save water and cut carbon emissions.The judging panel, made up of senior executives from Schneider Electric and AVEVA, was particularly impressed by the applicability of the winning solution and the passion shown by the winning team to have a positive impact on farming in their region.The judges congratulated all the finalists for their outstanding work, insightful presentations and the immense energy they showed. They commented thatThe winning team, who are students at ENSAM University of Casablanca and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Ben Guerir, will receive a 10,000 euro cash prize. Seven other teams – each representing a different region– made it through to the final round of the competition. All participants received mentorship to help them fine-tune their ideas and pitch to the judges." said Charise Le, Schneider Electric's Chief Human Resources Officer. "First launched in 2011 by Schneider Electric, and now run in collaboration with the industrial software company AVEVA, Schneider Go Green has expanded rapidly over the past decade. In 2022 alone, more than 22,200 students from 200 countries registered for the event, and more than 3,700 submitted innovative ideas that fitted into the competition's five categories: Access to Energy, Homes of the Future, Global Supply Chain of the Future, Grids of the Future, Decoding the Future.The full list of finalists can be found here . For more details about the competition, go to gogreen.se.com Schneider Electric's sustainability commitments, including those connected with fostering the next generation, are here , and more about sustainability at AVEVA can be found here Hashtag: #SchneiderElectric #SchneiderGoGreen #MeaningfulPurpose #WhatsYourBoldIdea

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On .



Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency .



We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.



We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.



www.se.com/hk



Discover Life is On



Follow us on:

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/



Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights



About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking teams' ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources.



Over 20,000 industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting teams with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer smarter, operate better and drive growth and sustainability. AVEVA's secure industrial cloud platform and applications empower businesses to not only optimize their own enterprises, but also improve collaboration with their extended ecosystem of customers, suppliers and partners.



Named one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of over 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers around the world. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100.



