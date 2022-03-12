Innovative new beauty technology "Cellester" makes V shaped face and beautiful bust possible. The secret to looking young forever revealed.

HONG KONG, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New beauty technology "Cellester" has recently launched, making younger looking face and more beautiful bust curves accessible to consumers in Asia. Cellester technology helps to awaken collagen production, rejuvenate the face and body. Perfect V shaped face and attractive body curves can now be obtained through precise and scientific ways.



Cellester - Japanese style face and body beautifying program

Cellester can help to restore skin elasticity, making it young and supple. The secret to staying young forever is now revealed.

Unlocking the Japanese secret to staying young: Reversing glycation

Inspired by Japanese beauty spas, Cellester LEGEND uses specific thermal and photodynamic energy to reverse the damaging effects of glycation, which is one of the major causes of saggy and inflamed skin. Cellester power can help to apply regenerative thermal power to the dermis layer, with its effect far surpasses that of average topical skincare serums. Cellester technology can also help to aid elastins and collagen production.

Excessive sugar in diet will combine with protein tissues, resulting in a by-product called AGEs, Advanced Glycation End Products. This harmful substance have a negative oxidation effects on the skin, resulting in collagen loss and aging. Even with invasive cosmetic surgeries, it is not possible to completely rectify the collagen loss from a fundamental perspective. Injections and fillers, while useful, are only temporary measures with transient effects.

Studies conducted by universities and academia in Tokyo Japan, had revealed that AGEs are not only harmful to appearance, but also may have negative effects on cognitive abilities.

High-end Japanese beauty spas use specific beauty equipment to aid the production of collagen and fibroblasts. This helps to reverse the skin problems caused by glycation.

Cellester LEGEND with its specially designed handpieces, including multi-polar radio frequency, thermal heatwaves and also cryo energy, helps to restore a perfectly contoured, youthful looking V shaped face.

Cellester equipments utilize also ultrasonic energy and smart GPS systems to correct aging at the SMAS level, less painful than traditional HIFU treatments and its beautifying effects are comparable to traditional face lift surgeries.

A more generous bust shape

Also available is Cellester Bust cream, a specially cream formulated in Japan that has a profound bust firming effects with an outstanding safety record. The cream uses a special formulation of EGFs, Soy Isoflavones, pomegranate fruit extracts and hexapeptide. It passed the most rigorous toxicology tests at Japanese labs and has demonstrated to aid bust fat absorption, creating a more generous bust shape. The cream can be used independently or with the Cellester machines.

Compared to traditional breast enhancement surgeries, non invasive measures and regular bust care massages are much more natural in results and appearance, and a lot safer.

Renewal miracle: Restoring a younger looking appearance for up to 3 years

Japanese beauty products bring good solid results; Cellester beauty technology takes it one step further, tackling aging at its root cause. With the latest findings on "fibroblasts", "collagen" and "glycation", science has allowed for non invasive measures to skin rejuvenation, a much safer option to traditional surgeries.

Cellester is now available at exclusive beauty spas in Hong Kong. The APAC pricing is also discounted to encourage first time customers, making Cellester an attractive option.

To learn more about this new technology, please reach out to Cellester Hong Kong or one of the authorized retailers for a free, complimentary consultation.

http://www.cellester.hk