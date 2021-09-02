Innovent and GenFleet Announce Exclusive Global License Agreement for GFH925 (KRAS G12C Inhibitor)

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. ("GenFleet"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge therapies in oncology and immunology, today jointly announced that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of GenFleet's lead KRAS G12C candidate, GFH925 in China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan with additional option-in rights for global development and commercialization.

GFH925, GenFleet's lead KRAS G12C candidate, has recently received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Preclinical data showed that GFH925 has potential best-in-class activity that can effectively inhibit the growth of a variety of tumor cell lines carrying the KRAS G12C mutation, which may be helpful in accelerating the clinical validation of GFH925. In addition, other preclinical data have also demonstrated the potent potential for GFH925 in combination therapies.

According to the agreement, Innovent will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization of GFH925 in China, while retaining option-in right for development and commercialization outside of China as well. Following approval of a New Drug Application (NDA), Innovent will leverage its broad commercialization capability that includes an experienced commercialization team with extensive nationwide coverage to roll out GFH925, with the goal to benefit cancer patients in China. GenFleet will continue to be responsible for supplying GFH925 for both development and commercial purposes in China.

GenFleet will receive an upfront payment of US$22 million at signing. If Innovent exercises the option-in rights, GenFleet will receive up to US$50 million of global development support from Innovent. Upon achieving certain pre-specified milestones in development, registration, and annual sales performance of GFH925 globally, GenFleet is eligible to receive up to US$240 million in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties based on annual net sales of GFH925 both in China and global markets.

Dr. Yongjun Liu, President of Innovent said, stated, "GenFleet has rich experience in research and development and has built up a proprietary pipeline of large and small molecule assets. We are delighted to form this strategic collaboration with GenFleet. Innovent is deeply engaged in the oncology area having built up a robust oncology pipeline of 20 clinical stage assets, an industry-leading medical operations and regulatory affairs team, a broad commercial channel and a professional commercial team of over 2000 people. KRAS G12C is an important mutation in multiple tumor types such lung cancer and solid tumors. Innovent has established a wide coverage on major tumor types including lung cancer. The collaboration on GFH925 will explore its potentials in clinical trials for both mono therapy and combination therapy such as combination with PD-1 which can further enhance our coverage in oncology area. By leveraging our synergy in clinical development and commercialization, we hope to expedite the development and launch of GFH925. Meanwhile, KRAS inhibitor has a promising global market potential. With the option-in rights for global development and commercialization, we look forward to bringing GFH925 as a new and more effective treatment option to patients both in China and globally.

Dr. Jiong Lan, CEO of GenFleet Therapeutics, stated, "We are pleased to announce our first major out-license collaboration with Innovent, an industry leading biopharmaceutical company which has demonstrated many successful track records of developing and commercializing novel anti-cancer therapies. RAS used to be an undruggable target and there was no KRAS G12C inhibitor moving into the clinics when GenFleet started the program, which highlights our "globally new" pipeline strategy that focuses on novel mechanisms of action. The partnership is not only a recognition of GFH925, a KRAS/G12C inhibitor with potential best-in-class differentiation, but also GenFleet's internal discovery and development capability as well. The global scope of this collaboration will benefit not only patients in China, but also those throughout the world. In addition, we share the same vision of swiftly tackling unmet medical needs and the same culture of agile R&D in a biotech setting.

Professor Yilong Wu, Director of Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, stated, "KRAS mutation is widespread among patients of non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, etc. Preclinical data has shown that GFH925 is differentiated from other KRAS G12C inhibiting products, and we look forward to positive results of GFH925's safety/tolerability and efficacy. Moreover, we will optimize our precision treatment plans and pave the way for the potential of combination therapies for patients with KRAS G12C gene mutation."

About GFH925 (KRAS G12C Inhibitor)

Being developed by GenFleet Therapeutics, GFH925 is a novel, orally active, potent KRAS G12C inhibitor designed to effectively target the GTP/GDP exchange, an essential step in pathway activation, by modifying the cysteine residue of KRAS G12C protein covalently and irreversibly. Preclinical cysteine selectivity studies demonstrated high selectivity of GFH925 towards G12C. Subsequently, GFH925 effectively inhibits the downstream signal pathway to induce tumor cells' apoptosis and cell cycle arrest.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 26 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing, 1 asset's NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 15 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

Sintilimab is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

About GenFleet Therapeutics

Dedicated to serving significant unmet medical needs, GenFleet Therapeutics established its proprietary R&D platform based on the deep understanding of disease biology, translational medicine, as well as researches into latest biological mechanism of cancer pathways, tumor microenvironment and human immunoregulation. GenFleet's rich and diversified pipeline highlights multiple cutting-edge products with novel mechanisms and global IP.

Since its inception in 2017, GenFleet has built up industry-leading capabilities and expertise in developing novel drug candidates - both small molecules and biologics. Its pipeline include over 13 programs in development, four of which have entered clinical stages. GenFleet is expected progress additional programs into clinics, as well as transition from a clinical stage biotech company into a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company in the next 3-5 years.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.