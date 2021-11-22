Innovid’s CTV and Video Technology Now Available in China, Taps Former Google Platforms Country Manager David Chen to Lead Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced its global technology expansion in China. The company has appointed former Google Platforms Country Manager and Publicis Managing Director, David Chen to oversee Innovid’s presence as Executive Director, China. Innovid’s investment in China further expands the company’s global CTV and measurement footprint ahead of its public offering later this year.



With this launch, global marketers can now leverage Innovid’s innovative CTV and video offerings in the China market to reach local consumers with personalized experiences and measure their campaign performance with independent analytics. The expansion into China provides global marketers with a single source of truth across Innovid’s extensive reach of channels, publishers, and devices across over 75 countries.

The China market represents nearly one billion active internet users, presenting a considerable opportunity for global advertisers to reach and engage consumers. According to eMarketer, the Chinese population consumes more digital video than any other country in the Asia-Pacific region, with over fifty-percent of internet-enabled households choosing to consume TV content via OTT devices. The result is a highly engaged, video-focused, tech-savvy audience.

“Innovid is the global leader in innovating and creating transformative experiences in CTV and video for brands and audiences,” says Zvika Netter, CEO of Innovid. “As international brands seek to engage this tech-savvy China consumer base, marketers can utilize our unified infrastructure to expand reach and increase relevance. With the addition of the China market, Innovid clients now have a more comprehensive and near complete view of global campaign performance. This is another critical step forward towards solving the CTV industry's measurement fragmentation challenges.”

Leveraging Innovid’s independent ad tracking and dynamic creative solutions, global brands can create customized, integrated consumer experiences and journeys, specific to the Chinese market. Advertisers can now activate and measure campaigns across the leading publishers in China, adding to the extensive reach that Innovid already provides with the largest media players in the world, such as Google and Amazon. Innovid’s dynamic creative optimization solution is also available to programmatic DCO partners.

Driving Innovid’s growth in China, Chen will lead the company’s local strategy and support global clients operating campaigns in the market. With over 20 years of advertising technology and internet industry experience in the Asia Pacific region, Chen previously worked at Publicis Group as Managing Director and at Google China as Country Manager where he oversaw media and platform solutions including DoubleClick, YouTube, and AdMob. Most recently he served as Managing Partner & CEO of MAXBIT.

“As CTV consumption continues to take off globally, I’m thrilled to join Innovid and share the company's vision of the future of CTV advertising with the China market,” said Chen. “This region presents a really exciting opportunity for brands to engage with a hyper-focused, video-centric audience. I look forward to supporting our global partners, helping them curate and deliver impactful campaigns.”

Netter continued: “Expanding Innovid’s presence in APAC has been a major area of focus for us over the past several years with the launch of our Japan and Singapore offices. I have no doubt that the combination of Innovid’s innovative technology and David’s deep local expertise will provide superior value and guidance to global brands.”

