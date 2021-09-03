Innoviom Completes the Relaunch of it’s Flagship Brand – Tranquini

Innoviom, the innovative global food and beverage company that builds on new trends and takes them to scale, completed the reformulation of its wellness beverage brand Tranquini – maintaining its same great taste with zero Sugar.

—

Tranquini®, a ready-to-drink wellness drink infused with natural herbs and zero sugar, is relaunched to provide a refreshing and delicious beverage alternative based on consumer demands. The product is available in three flavors, mixed berries, hibiscus, and ginger lemongrass. “We are pleased to complete the extensive work behind the reformulation of our flagship brand Tranquini®,” said Ahmed Elazizi, CEO of Innoviom Inc. “We are acutely aware that consumers are looking for more natural beverages and reducing their sugar consumption, while they are not ready to compromise on taste enjoyment. That is why we have designed the new Tranquini® to offer a great tasting natural beverage with Zero sugar which is even better and healthier alternative for their regular beverage choices. Why Compromise – have a Tranquini!”

In the past, most ready-to-drink beverages were designed to provide good taste by loading them with sugar and various flavors. Consumers are driving the shift for their refreshment and hydration choices towards healthier, more balanced beverages, yet great tasting. Tranquini is part of a fast-growing trend that addresses the increased demand by consumers for more added functional benefits while eliminating sugar and artificial ingredients.

Through extensive research, Innoviom has designed Tranquini® with all-natural ingredients, including herbal adaptogens that help reduce stress, and with zero sugar. The flavors and lightly sparkling carbonation make Tranquini® a uniquely balanced wellness beverage for everyday rehydration and enjoyment.

The new Tranquini is available on Amazon in the US, UK, and Germany, as well as the brand website. New Tranquini will also be rolling out in the retail during Q4 2021.

Asymmetric Marketing, a global brand strategy, and digital marketing agency, assisted Innoviom with the revised website designs and social promotion.

