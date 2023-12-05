Inos Secures €500k Investment From the Dubai Royal Family Office of His Highness Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum in Seed Funding Round

Paris-based beauty tech startup INOS received a generous investment from Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum's Private Office, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s journey to revolutionize the cosmetics industry with AI and facial scanning technology.

—

Photo taken at the Royal Palace of Sheikh Ali El Maktoum in Dubai. From left to right: Ines Osmani, co-founder of INOS; Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum; and Tim Balgobin, Director of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum.

INOS, a Paris-based beauty tech startup, has been making strides in the cosmetics industry with its innovative facial scanning technology and AI-driven product matching system. Co-founded by Ines Osmani and Sedki Chayata, the company has dedicated over a year to developing a Proof of Concept (POC) and refining its unique algorithms, supported by a team of skilled AI engineers, data scientists, and cosmetics industry experts.

GITEX Dubai Showcase: At the recent GITEX Dubai, a prominent technology event, INOS showcased its advanced facial scanning technology. The company's feature in the start-up section “Expand North Star” underlines the company’s potential to transform the beauty and skincare market through technology.

Investment Milestone: The recent investment from The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum marks a significant milestone for INOS. This funding is crucial for the company's capacity to develop its tech platform and expand its global Fundraising announcement.

Technology and Vision: INOS looks to lead in the beauty tech industry, leveraging AI to analyze skin metrics from images and helps its users finding the right skincare products. This approach not only enhances consumer experience but also provides cosmetic brands with targeted advertising opportunities.

Future Prospects: With this investment, INOS has reached half of its €1 million seed round goal. The company aims to become a key player in the beauty tech industry, offering innovative solutions to both consumers and brands.

Quotes: "The investment in INOS aligns with our goal to support innovative startups. We view INOS as a pioneer in the beauty industry's technological evolution, and our investment is a step towards establishing Dubai as a global technology and AI hub," said His Highness Sheikh Ali Al Maktoum.

Victory: INOS's recent triumph at the 14th session of At’venture at Sciences Po Paris winning the first prize at the 14th session of At’venture at Sciences Po Paris on September 23, 2023. The company was awarded among more than 50 selected startups.

Announcement of the prize received by Atuge

Conclusion: INOS is cementing itself as a potential leader in the beauty tech sector, with significant investments and recognition being highlighted and which point out to its growth potential. As the company continues its fundraising efforts, its potential role in revolutionizing the beauty industry is becoming increasingly evident.

See the post on LinkedIn



Contact Info:

Name: Ines Osmani

Email: Send Email

Organization: INOS

Phone: +33613586578

Website: https://inosapp.com/



Release ID: 89115364

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.