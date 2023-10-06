INOX Artisans Unveils Its All-New E-Commerce Platform; Celebrating the Launch with a 15% Discount for First-Time Online Shoppers | INOX Artisans announces the launch of its brand-new e-commerce website

INOX Artisans, the renowned online retailer specializing in hand-forged stainless steel flatware and handcrafted tabletop decor, is thrilled to announce the debut of its brand-new e-commerce website. To mark this momentous occasion, the company is extending an exclusive 15% discount to first-time online shoppers.



The INOX Artisans website, accessible at www.inoxflatware.com, has been meticulously crafted to provide customers with a seamless and enjoyable online shopping experience. Alongside the enhanced website, INOX Artisans is unveiling a fresh look, aligning the brand with its ever-expanding customer base, which notably includes a growing community of socially conscious shoppers with a discerning taste for handcrafted home decor.



"At INOX Artisans, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience at every touchpoint with our brand. This new website is a cornerstone of that commitment, designed to simplify and streamline the process of discovering our ever-expanding range of handcrafted products, allowing customers to find pieces that resonate with them" - Yashika Maheshwari, Director of Customer Relations Management.



INOX Artisans is renowned for its exquisite handcrafted stainless steel flatware and tabletop decor, with a business model that benefits both artisans and customers. By offering artisans in India's handicraft communities an opportunity to leverage their skills, the company supports families and fosters sustainable livelihoods. Simultaneously, online shoppers can indulge in high-quality, affordable handmade products for their homes, knowing that their purchases play a pivotal role in sustaining and enriching these artisan communities.



The family-owned enterprise, founded in 2017 with a small group of artisans, has grown exponentially over the years and currently boasts a team of 750 artisans, with numbers on the rise. Notably, INOX Artisans has recently partnered to establish a new workshop in Moradabad, India, dedicated to crafting stainless steel flatware. In the first quarter of 2024, the company plans to introduce new flatware designs. Additionally, another new workshop for stone artisans is situated in Agra, India, a city renowned for its iconic Taj Mahal and other breathtaking marble monuments.



INOX Artisans offers a diverse range of flatware, meticulously crafted from premium quality 18/8 stainless steel. Originally launching with three flagship designs—Sundance, Jason, and Ridge—INOX now boasts 19 unique flatware designs, surpassing the quality and durability of many renowned silverware brands. Each piece is painstakingly hand-polished, and numerous styles offer handles in a choice of finishes, including burnt black, antique copper, vintage gold, and nascent steel. Complementary serving pieces are also available.



For those seeking distinctive gift ideas, INOX presents unique 4-piece silverware collections. Highlights include heart-shaped dessert spoons, the Ratoncito (mouse-shaped) cheese spreader, olive spoons, pastry forks, and cheese knife sets, all designed to stand the test of time, ensuring quality and durability.

Home entertainers will discover an array of exquisite hand-cut marble trays and marble charcuterie boards. Meanwhile, the marble kitchenware selection caters to home chefs, featuring mortar and pestle sets, salt cellars, and marble rolling pins.

Visitors to the new website can immerse themselves in the artisan story, explore an extensive collection of exquisite artisanal products, access engaging content on the blog, or experiment with new recipes. To enhance the shopping experience, INOX Artisans offers free shipping on all orders of $50.00 or more.



About INOX Artisans:

INOX Artisans is a distinguished brand of handcrafted home decor and flatware. Since its inception in 2017, this family-owned enterprise has collaborated with skilled artisans in India to produce finely handcrafted products for a global clientele. Committed to supporting artisans and fostering sustainable markets, INOX Artisans is rapidly becoming a brand synonymous with distinction and value in homes worldwide. All products are dispatched from our US warehouse.

As a brand deeply rooted in people and craftsmanship, we invite influencers, bloggers, and homeowners who share our passion for handcrafted products to explore our affiliate program. INOX Artisans affiliates earn a generous 15% commission on every purchase.

To learn more about INOX Artisans and explore our extensive collection of distinctive flatware, serving sets, and unique tabletop decor, visit www.inoxflatware.com today.

