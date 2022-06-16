Inox Gia Long extends its portfolio with diverse designs

—

From installing industrial kitchen equipment to developing hot pot restaurant smoke systems, Inox Gia Long offers many services while manufacturing stainless steel units for hotels and restaurants in Hanoi. Over the years, this manufacturer has differentiated itself with guaranteed quality and helps customers with on-site services.

Inox Gia Long recognizes that the longevity of the kitchen equipment is directly linked to its installation. For this reason, the professionals from this brand ensure top quality by personally supervising installation projects. Unlike other manufacturers, Gia Long has focused extensively on providing enthusiastic consultants that help clients better understand their equipment needs.

On top of that, the customer support department maintained by Inox Gia Long can be described as nothing short of phenomenal. Customers across the nation are delighted with the stainless-steel equipment offered by Gia Long, and this manufacturer goes the extra mile to assure clients of top-tier service.

The service offered by Gia Long doesn’t stop after purchase, and complete support for the warranty policy and all insulation complications are entertained by the professionals working here. Clients can request specialized customization on bulk orders, and Inox Gia Long is pretty accommodating.

This manufacturer believes that “Prestige Creates Quality,” and all of its services build upon this belief. Within the last few quarters, Gia Long has established itself as a reputable manufacturer that over-delivers its promises to help the customers succeed in their ventures. This company has undoubtedly made it effortless for clients to source and install affordable kitchen equipment in Hanoi. At present, no other manufacturer can even come close to the services provided by Inox Gia Long. Learn more about this company at https://inoxgialong.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Mai Van Duyen

Email: Send Email

Organization: Inox Gia Long

Address: 35 Ng. 191 P. Khương Thượng, Khương Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 11518, Việt Nam

Phone: 0828356666

Website: https://inoxgialong.com



