Inox Van Phat Becomes The Reliable Partner Supplying Industrial Kitchen Equipment In Vietnam

Inox Van Phat, a specialized provider of custom-made stainless steel equipment and industrial kitchen appliances, has achieved significant success in the stainless steel industry. With years of experience in manufacturing, design consultation, and installation, Inox Van Phat has established a reputable position and has become a reliable partner supplying industrial kitchen models for restaurants, hotels, schools and factories in Vietnam.

The main equipment offered by Inox Van Phat includes the following:

Customized stainless steel equipment: is meticulously crafted to meet high-quality standards, adhere to technical specifications and customer requirements.

Industrial kitchen system equipment: divided into five main categories, including cooking equipment, food preparation equipment, stainless steel kitchen appliances, industrial refrigeration equipment, and kitchen electric appliances. These include dining kitchens, smoke extractors, dishwashing machines, bar and café equipment, ovens, shelves, cabinets, tables, and other products.

Industrial laundry equipment: meet the requirements for efficient cleaning, water conservation, and large capacity. Inox Van Phat provides three types of industrial laundry equipment, including vertical-axis washing machines, horizontal-axis washing machines, and inclined-axis washing machines.

The equipment is accompanied by 3D designs and real product images on the official website at Inox Van Phat. For detailed information, visit the website mentioned: https://inoxvanphat.com. For special requirements, Inox Van Phat conducts 3D design and construction on the first step to ensure that the products meet the specific preferences of the customers.

The company applies a 12-month warranty policy and provides on-site delivery and installation services by a team of skilled technicians from Inox Van Phat. Owning a young and enthusiastic workforce, the company remains attentive to feedback and suggestions.

About Inox Van Phat

Established in 2017, Inox Van Phat highly values quality and strives to deliver the best services. The craftsmen and workforce at Inox Van Phat are dedicated and passionate. The company provides on-site consultation, design, and installation services for industrial stainless steel kitchen equipment based on the specific needs and desires of the customers.

About Us: /Inox Van Phat/

Contact Info:

Name: Inox Van Phat

Email: Send Email

Organization: Van Phat Inox Service Trading Production Company Limited

Address: 17/15 U Ghe Street, Tam Phu Ward, City. Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84 28) 66.84.3990

Website: https://inoxvanphat.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/rf9R3t1TMCo

Release ID: 89101668

