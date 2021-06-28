Insider brings AI-powered personalised experiences across Etiqa Insurance's customer engagement channels

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, the leading platform for individualised, cross-channel experiences, has partnered with Etiqa Insurance to support the insurer's growth through AI-powered personalised experiences across their digital channels.

Insider's platform can serve contextualised onsite recommendations and personalise customer experiences across an extensive set of digital channels . Etiqa's objective was to improve its conversion rate and revenue and have a multi-channel, industry-leading platform that could integrate seamlessly into its existing tech stack.

Using their real-time predictive segmentation, deep artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities, Insider was able to help Etiqa Insurance provide personalised and relevant offers depending on a user's previous browsing history. This approach resulted in a 4.74% click-through rate against the sitewide average of 2.29% from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

Beyond onsite personalisations, the insurer rolled out exit-intent surveys to collect feedback from visitors to continuously improve the visitor experience. Moving forward, the local insurer plans to deliver these personalised experiences beyond the current web and mobile web into mobile apps and email.

Patrick Steinbrenner, Managing Director for APAC at Insider said, "The insurance industry is based on trust, and customer experience is at the root of that trust. Etiqa Insurance's decision to invest in the experience their customers have with them on digital channels demonstrates their deep commitment to the market they serve, and we are very excited for other milestones this partnership will bring."

The integration of Insider's platform is simple, so marketers can get started right away. Once integrated, marketers can start delivering experiences within minutes and turn their ideas into experiences. Traditional marketing clouds struggle to integrate in such a holistic way due to slow-moving innovation.

"Working toward our vision to be the leading digital insurance company in Singapore, our goal was to deliver a hyper-personalised experience to our customers across various digital touchpoints. Beyond enabling us with the right marketing automation tools, Insider was proactive in strategizing and executing campaigns to achieve set KPIs. With Insider, we were able to roll out campaigns at a faster pace, delivering quicker time to value. The excellent service support provided by Insider on top of its powerful platform capabilities is what makes them the perfect partner for any business that seeks to achieve growth with digital excellence," said Dennis Liu, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at Etiqa Insurance.

