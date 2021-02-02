Insider Closes Series C Round, Welcomes 280+ New Brands and Cements its Presence in the US and LATAM in 2020

Facing a digital-only world, in 2020, leading global brands including Santander, Vodafone, Toyota, Madeira Madeira, Allianz, Marks & Spencer, KFC, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Adidas, Domino's, IKEA, Clarins, and Levis chose Insider to drive their growth through AI-led individualized multichannel customer experiences.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , the first integrated Growth Management Platform, today announced record results from the 2020 fiscal year marking one of its best performing years yet. Despite the major shifts in the economy, Insider maintained its fast-growth mode and welcomed 280+ new brands in the 2020 fiscal year. During the year, the company also opened its first offices in the USA and LATAM.

"We liked the Insider team from the first days, but have been positively surprised by their highly efficient go-to-market engine. The quality of customer interactions, combined with exceptional product and technology, has enabled Insider to stand out among the many point-solutions out there - and build up a very impressive list of customer logos," said Pieter Kemps, Principal, Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore.

In the midst of economic turmoil, Insider announced its $32 million Series C funding round, bringing total funding to date to $47M. The round was attended by Sequoia, Riverwood Capital, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst.

The SaaS company firmly established its presence on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and topped the G2 charts for Mobile Marketing and Personalization for 16 consecutive quarters with a score of 4.7/5.0 based on user reviews. Also, Insider was recognized by CB Insights Retail Tech 100 as one of the Top Digital Shopper Analytics and Engagement Platforms.

Amazon, Mixpanel, Content Square, and Appsflyer were some of the technology partnerships Insider established to power real-time personalization across the customer journey enabled by high-quality delivery of applications and tailored technical solutions that the company brings to its customers.

In 2020, most retailers and eCommerce marketers were forced to embrace increasing digital-only demand - every day felt like Black Friday . The need for a robust digital strategy became a paramount asset for brands to connect and engage with customers. During this time the demand for Insider's AI-led platform increased significantly. Insider helps brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of customers with AI and individualized experiences across channels, always incorporating emerging technologies and channels like WhatsApp Business and RCS (Rich Communication Service by Google) to the mix.

Over the years Insider's product teams and engineering community set themselves apart with their vision to build future-proof AI-led marketing technologies with the fastest time to value, at scale. Today, more than 800 top global brands are delivering billions of messages every month to over 2.5 billion monthly active users (MAU) with Insider.

"We believe that the most successful software companies are not the biggest ones; they're the most progressive ones. They're the ones that listen to their users, build new features that answer customer needs, and look forward to the future. With a complete revamp of Insider's entire product suite, and following a messaging-first, mobile-first approach we'll continue providing marketers unparalleled control over how they influence the microdecisions in each customer's journey with individualized multichannel experiences. 2021 will be the year of realizing bold plans that we've already put into motion. We'll maintain our fast-growth mode and work even harder to establish Insider as the number #1 platform for marketers worldwide," said Hande Cilingir, co-founder and CEO of Insider.

This year, Hande Cilingir, co-founder and CEO of Insider, was recognized as one of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe and ranked #1 in the Top 50 Women CEOs in SaaS list by The Software Report (TSR) and was also one of the three recipients of The Lindas award by Endeavor. Hande was previously selected amongst the top CEOs outside of the USA by Crunchbase. Earlier this year, Insider was once again selected to the Endeavor Outliers Program, recognizing the most outstanding Endeavor Entrepreneurs leading the fastest-growing companies around the world.

"Hande represents what we define as extraordinary leadership: entrepreneurial, passionate and compassionate, embracing diverse ideas and challenges, a builder of a vision, culture and global technology company for the long term that is bigger than any one person or group; we are humbled to be part of her journey," said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Riverwood Capital.

While a lot of speculation and projections were being made on how businesses would survive the pandemic-influenced changes, Insider brought the digital community together - virtually - in three global summits, that featured experts, influencers, analysts, astronauts, and political leaders who shared learnings and ideas on reshaping the new digital world.

