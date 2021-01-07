Insider Extends Its API Platform To Integrate With Online Marketplaces

Insider helps 800+ leading brands, including Singapore Airlines, Marks & Spencer, Virgin, Uniqlo, Samsung, and Estée Lauder, accelerate digital growth through best-in-class multichannel customer engagement.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider —the world's first integrated Multichannel Growth Management Platform—today announced the extension of its platform's API to enable data integration and onboarding from online marketplaces.

Brands have diversified their presence on multiple marketplaces. As online marketplaces' share of the revenue for brands increases, it gives them an opportunity to understand their customers much better. Having one single view of data on how customers interact with a brand is invaluable. With this new extension to the platform, Insider gives brand marketers the ability to onboard their data from online marketplaces. Not only does this API extension helps with use cases such as marketing performance and product popularity insights but it also delivers a more seamless and unified customer experience.

"We've always focused on making our platform more open and flexible. Retail brands that we partner with are increasingly seeing 'online marketplaces' as a key source of data on shopping behavior that can be leveraged for delivering better customer experiences. With this new extension to our API platform our customers across the globe can onboard data from marketplaces of their choice and create better marketing and customer experience programs," said Muharrem Derinkök, Co-founder and VP of Product.

To learn more about how to get the most value from this augmented integration capability, reach out to Insider here .

About Insider

Insider 's AI-powered Growth Management Platform helps leading global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of customers with AI, and individualized experiences across channels. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, the platform enables multichannel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as web , app , email , messaging, and advertising . With products like InStory, Predictive Ad Audiences, Smart Recommender, and Messaging App Suite (WhatsApp Business API, Facebook Messenger, and more), Insider provides first-of-their-kind products to create captivating customer experiences that convert.

Insider was recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids, with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 16 quarters in a row.

Follow Insider on Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact: Wai Teng Yong, +65-9841-0300

Related Links :

https://useinsider.com