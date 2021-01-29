Insider is the preferred partner for Messaging & Experiments as Mixpanel sunsets mobile A/B testing

Mixpanel is sunsetting messaging and mobile A/B testing and has named Insider a preferred partner to transition Mixpanel customers to a new home for tailored customer messaging and experimentation capabilities.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , the world's first integrated Multichannel Growth Management Platform (GMP), becomes Mixpanel's preferred global partner for transitioning customers off their sunsetted mobile and A/B testing offerings.

Insider and Mixpanel have a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced personalization, including individualized product and content recommendations, engagement capabilities, and accurate user behavior predictions across multiple marketing channels.

The new messaging integration between Insider and Mixpanel dynamically syncs across systems—data from Insider events get sent to Mixpanel in real time, and cohorts from Mixpanel are automatically synced back to Insider. With this strengthened partnership, customers can frictionlessly integrate Mixpanel analysis into Insider campaigns in a simple, automated workflow.

Insider will offer complete support from implementation to onboarding and special pricing for all Mixpanel customers, with up to 3 months of complimentary services.

"Our robust AI-powered platform is our commitment to supporting brands deliver personalized, omnichannel customer journeys, leveraging the latest web, mobile web, and mobile app features. Our partnership with Mixpanel delivers more authentic customer journeys while achieving a greater return on ROI," said Serhat Soyuerel, Co-founder and VP of Growth at Insider.

Insider's Growth Management Platform is the only platform that gives marketers heightened capabilities to track conversions across channels, including website , email, web push , and mobile apps .

Insider is a top leader in the G2 Winter 21 Report Mobile Marketing and Personalization —for 16 consecutive quarters—with a user satisfaction score of 4.7/5.0 as across multiple categories, indexes, and regions, including Europe and APAC. Learn more about the Insider and Mixpanel partnership here .

About Insider

Insider is trusted by more than 800 global enterprise brands, including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Unilever, Santander, Media Markt , Marks & Spencer , Estée Lauder, Samsung , Toyota, Carrefour , Burger King , Puma , GAP, Virgin , AVIS, Avon , Nissan , BBVA , IKEA , and CNN.

Insider helps marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI, and deliver individualized experiences on any channel. Insider has a pulse on emerging channels like WhatsApp Business and Facebook Messenger and continuously improves its platform with future-proof technologies.